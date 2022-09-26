Peacemaker: Law Enforcement, A Profession of Common Sense

What is Common Sense? Common sense is sound practical judgment independent of specialized knowledge, training, and average native intelligence.
Can common sense be taught? No, common sense is a trait that everyone needs. However, it is different for each person. There are various degrees of Common Sense in each person's personality. The degree of common sense is unique in dealing with the responsibilities associated with the law enforcement profession.
I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s. Most of us had only a high school education and military service. While serving in the military, we were exposed to and learned from real leaders. Our academics were strenuous, involving many subjects. Most important were the laws that we were to enforce.
One topic, one of the most significant importance, was the application of common sense. Common sense is a part of a person's character and overall personality makeup. Unfortunately, the traits of common sense and natural leadership skills cannot be taught then or today in any police academy or college.
Personality and strengths are who a person is. Not everyone can be a leader or function in professions that are not consistent with who they are. That is true today because college degrees cannot replace basic common sense and the ability to reason and make quick decisions which is a must to succeed in law enforcement.
Law enforcement is a career of being assertive with common sense traits in dealing with the many challenges of the profession. Much is at stake in every issue that a law enforcement officer or supervisor faces. New officers assigned to patrol are the first to arrive at crime scenes, domestic disputes, and all other forms of violence. They must take charge and display leadership skills and common sense to restore peace and protect life, limb, and property.
As a lifelong law enforcement professional, I have looked for answers regarding the candidates being hired as law enforcement officers and the leadership qualities of those being promoted into leadership positions, including chiefs of police.
Today, people are being hired based on college degrees. They have been placed into specialty positions only for these reasons. One example is that of a criminal polygraph examiner. There was a time when only proven criminal investigators with successful careers in interrogations were assigned as polygraph examiners.
A polygraph examiner once told me that an inconclusive polygraph examination was a failure on the examiner's part. The polygraph was only a tool for the examiner, and the suspect should be cleared or have confessed.
More recently, the examiner's proven abilities have been replaced with only those with college degrees. That has resulted in more inconclusive polygraph examinations and failure to accomplish the purpose of the polygraph.
Leadership is a personal strength, such as having common sense. However, formal education does not automatically make someone a leader.
There are numerous courses associated with Leadership, but either someone has the natural abilities or they do not. Not everyone, including their formal educational training, is suited to be a leader. They do not have the personal strengths of common sense and leadership skills to be successful.
One example I remember so well was someone I served with in the Navy. He was a Chief Boatswain's Mate (E-7). Chief Ross was known to have only early high school classes and never graduating. Yet, his sailors would follow him to the moon and back.
Recently, I have queried retirees from the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years, as to why officers are leaving, and no one is applying. Others have told me the same from other departments. The lack of leadership, common sense and decision-making are some of the causes. But unfortunately, college degrees do not answer these recognized problems in law enforcement today.
Abraham Lincoln said: "I can promote a colonel to the rank of general, but that won't make him a leader. Leaders create themselves." That all starts with basic Common Sense.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com