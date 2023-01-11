Peacemaker: Our Military To Be Gender Neutral

In the aftermath of Executive Orders mandating Woke Ideologies in our military, another round of Executive Orders has been issued requiring Gender Neutrality.
This recent Executive Order orders a ban on all military words and terms considered sexist or culturally insensitive.
The Pentagon was ordered, by Executive Orders, to determine replacement immediately definitions for offensive words such as “cockpit” and “chief.” In addition, starting immediately, all military communications must be “gender-neutral and not male-centric. To address the issue, the Pentagon began forming a “Rapid Gender Neutralization Force” with top generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.
Phase One funding of $126.9 million has been allocated from the 2021 U.S. Special Operations budget to handle the Gender Neutralization project.
Among the military nouns, verbs, objectives, and acronyms that will be banned are the terms below, with the reason for the ban and proposed replacements.
“Cockpit” — Not Gender Neutral (New: Pilot Enclosure)
“Airman/Airmen” – Not Gender Neutral (New: Aviator/Aviators)
“Broadside” – Offensive to Female Navy Personnel (New: Full Fire Sequence)
“Chief and Chief of Staff” – Native American Cultural Appropriation (Mew: Leader, Leader of Group)
“Foxhole” – Offensive to Female Infantry Personnel (New: Person Pit)
“ASDIC” (an early form of sonar used to detect submarines)– Offensive to Female Navy Personnel (New: Anti-Submarine Sonar ASS)
The Phonetic Alphabet in the military is a list of words used to identify letters in a message transmitted by radio and/or telephone. The Phonetic Alphabet can also be signaled with flags, lights, and Morse Code. Its purpose is to minimize mistakes by just using the letters they represent.
Changes to the Military Phonetic Alphabet were ordered as follows:
“G- Golf” (Issue – Golf, favored by white elites, perpetuates systemic racism) Replaced with “G – Grim.
“P – Papa” (Issue – Not LGBTQ tolerant) Replaced with gender-neutral “P -Parent.
“K – Kilo” (Issue – Promotes drug trafficking) Replaced with “K – Kamala.”
“R – Romeo” (Issue – Promotes male patriarchy) Replaced with “R – Reset.”
“W – Whiskey” (Issue – Promotes alcohol abuse) Replaced with W – Woke.”
“Z – Zulu” (Issue – Racism, Cultural Appropriation) Replaced with “Z – Zealot.”
Interestingly, I note that two underlined words do not represent political neutrality but a particular person of a political party and mandated divisive and unpopular ideology.
Along with gender-neutral words, many military leaders now favor gender-neutral uniforms for all personnel. For example, it is believed that the U.S. Army is seriously considering issuing combat clothing for the Army Rangers, which will be renamed “Rangerettes. In addition, a recent picture shows male and female soldiers wearing skirts. However, this is only a start.
Recruiting requirements for all of our military services are at an all-time low. As physical and other conditions are being lowered to fulfill vacancies, how will these Neutral-Gender mandates affect recruiting?
Executive Orders mandating Neutral-Gender military go far more profound than this. It will be metastasizing every aspect of our armed forces.
My concern is our national security and how safe we are today, as Woke and Neutral-Gender policies are at the forefront of our military leaders’ responsibilities instead of focusing on keeping America safe.
Time will tell.
Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com