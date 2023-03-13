The has been an old saying that “Boys will be boys.” When I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s, there were no female officers. So young policemen would be boys getting into mischief and playing pranks with each other at the drop of a hat.
My career started as a Virginia State Trooper in 1965. We patrolled the highways, wrote tickets, and worked accidents on Interstate Highways. We were also responsible for supervising state inspection stations. Our only sergeant worked during the day, leaving us unsupervised during the evening/night hours and weekends. These were the periods when policemen would be boys, time permitting.
Half of the troopers in our area were assigned marked police cruisers for the junior group and black unmarked police cruisers for the senior officers.
After graduation from the academy, I was assigned to Arlington County, Area Ten Office. We had three shifts, with four troopers on each. In addition, we had one area sergeant. Unfortunately, the three other troopers on my shift were notorious pranksters.
We all worked rotating two-week shifts on the Capital Beltway and I-95 from the beltway to the Potomac River. Midnights were dead other than abandoned vehicles and occasional traffic violations. It was hard staying awake. On one of my first nights, as I struggled to stay awake, a black flash passed me, running over 100MPH.
I engaged in the pursuit of the violator. The chase lasted several miles, and the violator finally pulled off and stopped. It was the senior trooper on my shift driving his black car. He was laughing and said, “Gotcha!” I did not see the humor, but the chase woke me up.
Local mechanics provided maintenance on our cruisers. Certain parts, like mufflers, filters, etc., were ordered and supplied from Division Two Headquarters in Culpepper, VA. One trooper’s cruiser needed mufflers badly, even though he enjoyed the loud sounds they emitted.
Our sergeant first requested, then ordered him to replace the mufflers. He complied, and they arrived. It was that troopers night off, so another trooper (the one I chased) and I neatly opened the box containing the new mufflers. With a long piece of rebar, we knocked all the baffles out of the new ones. We then neatly replaced the mufflers in their boxes. Finally, the “modified” equipment was installed. The cruiser was twice as loud as before! Our sergeant berated the trooper like never before! He screamed, “I ordered you to replace those mufflers, and you have failed to follow my orders!” We hid and snickered and never confessed to what we had done.
Our division captain periodically visited our office and conducted area meetings. While attending the conference, we removed our sam-brown belts for comfort. Believing they had my belt, two of our pranksters quietly removed the bullets and scattered them around the office floor. After the meeting, the captain picked up his belt and sternly asked where his bullets were. We all laughed while watching the pranksters quickly crawl around on the floor, retrieving the captain’s bullets.
Each trooper had an assigned take-home cruiser. The spare keys were located in our office. When working mid-nights, it was a common prank to take the spare key for a trooper who was off, go to their residence, open the hood, and switch the spark plug wires on their cruiser, resulting in a very rough-running cruiser.
During one midnight shift, a prankster placed a bucket of water over our office door, the prank set for me. When I opened the door, I got drenched. Needless to say, a uniform change was in order.
Arlington County was located in an area of Virginia where significant snowfalls could be expected and did happen. Our shifts were working midnights during one of these snowfalls.
As a result, there was no traffic on the streets. We saw this as an opportunity for a “moving” snowball fight. We divided into two trooper-occupant vehicles, and the chase began. One trooper (me) drove, and my passenger scooped up snow, made snowballs, and threw them at the other cruiser while its passenger did the same. This behavior was a wild and fun memory.
Serving as a Virginia State Trooper was a great job, but there was limited opportunity for advancement or opportunities. In addition, salaries were not competitive with Fairfax County. For those reasons, I left for Fairfax County. We did not have time there to get into mischief. We were continually running on calls for service. There was a sergeant and corporal on every shift, not to include duty officers.
After transferring to the Criminal Investigation Division, I recall one bit of mischief in which I was involved. I accompanied my supervisor on an extradition trip to pick up a prisoner in West Palm Beach, Florida.
After returning to our motel room after a night out, we decided to call a mutual detective friend in Fairfax. We were going to make him believe that we had gotten into trouble. The purpose of the call was to keep him on the line and run up his telephone bill. We kept him talking for close to 3 hours when he figured us out. We received a cursing out but remained close friends.
Policemen would be boys.