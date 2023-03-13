Peacemaker: Government And Reality

Keith Throckmorton

The has been an old saying that “Boys will be boys.” When I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s, there were no female officers. So young policemen would be boys getting into mischief and playing pranks with each other at the drop of a hat.

Recipe of the Day

Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.), may be reached at kandpthrock@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments