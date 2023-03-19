Peacemaker: Government And Reality

Keith Throckmorton

God’s Word in the Bible is supreme to any of man’s laws, worldly desires, or compromises. We are expected to follow the laws of man or face the consequences of not doing so. Therefore, there are elements of all crimes that must be proven before prosecution. Man’s laws are explicit, with no rights of self-interpretation or application. We have no right to manipulate or twist them to meet our worldly failures.

Recipe of the Day

Columnist, Circleville Herald subscriber and longtime

law officer Keith Throckmorton, Fairfax County Police (Ret.),

may be reached at

kandpthrock@gmail.com

