Pickaway Commissioners Endorse Washburn for Auditor

As the Pickaway County Commissioners, we wanted to write to explain to the public why we have chosen to support Brad Washburn for Pickaway County Auditor.
With an open seat for that position, the voters can look outside of that office and seek new vision, new ideas and new leadership. Instead of hiring from within, taxpayers should embrace the idea of having a person with a banking background like Brad’s take the office in a new direction.
The notion that experience within an office is the only pre-qualification to be able to do the job is not true. Brad will have the benefit of surrounding county auditors and others to help him along on some job specific duties. He will not be the first ever new county auditor elected. We are confident that with his experience he will be able to lead the office into the future.
In fact, all three of us come from extensive private sector backgrounds. Be it agriculture, accounting, or business management it is that outside thinking and experience that has allowed us to better serve our community.
We appreciate someone like Brad who realizes there are many ways to use new technologies and practices to enhance the office to better serve taxpayers. We have the confidence in Brad Washburn to come to the commissioners with honest assessments of where county dollars can and should be budgeted and spent.
Lastly, we are most confident in Brad’s ability to implement the customer service structure that the is necessary in public facing offices like that of an Auditor. All reviews of his work in banking indicate that taxpayers and visitors to the office will be treated with the respect they deserve.
It is for these reasons and more, we are happy to endorse Brad Washburn for Pickaway County Auditor.
Commissioners Harold Henson, Jay Wippel and Gary Scherer
