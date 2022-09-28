Pickaway Commuter: Changes in Latitudes

Since its inception in 2010, the commuter column has been, as the name implies, about the commute.
The writings have been either directly about experiences on the road, or indirectly of my musings while the miles pass by. While this approach will most likely remain the same, the commute itself has had a change in latitude.
Two weeks ago, my commute was reduced from 70 minutes to 20. My direction pivoted from north to south. And my destination flipped from a metropolitan hospital to a rural one. As Jimmy Buffet sings “It's these changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes - nothing remains quite the same.”
The change in plans was not a planned change. There is no doubt in my mind that this was the making of a divine intervention. As will happen when I drown out the noise and listen, the voice that called me to look for a new job was so specific about a few things I did not ignore it. As a result, a few short weeks ago I began a new position in Chillicothe. The job is of the stuff I love, the team I am on is already like family, and the hospital is phenomenal. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve had no change in attitude about the place where I was previously employed in Columbus. They will always have a special place in my heart. And there are friends there I will never say good-bye to. So, the only change in attitude is a sense of renewed energy to complement the change in latitude.
While this change is wonderful, amazing and life-altering, change is not always easy. It can keep companion with fear and mystery and must be met with courage and faith. Not every change decision is guaranteed to be the best, but it’s better than making no decision at all. The juxtaposition of taking control while realizing that someone else is holding the reins is unsettling, freeing and awesome all in one. And change means that some things will never be the same. In some cases, like this one, the decision and resulting change are very good things.
Life begins anew. The road is wide open and welcoming. As Buffet sings, “Oh, yesterday's over my shoulder, so I can't look back for too long. There's just too much to see waiting in front of me and I know that I just can't go wrong. With these changes in latitudes, changes in attitudes, nothing remains quite the same.”