Pickaway Commuter: Christmastime Old And New

On my bedroom dresser sits an old Santa Boot.
I’m unsure of Its construction; perhaps paper mache. Its delicate appearance is deceiving, and the truth is only revealed by the knowledge that it sat on my mother’s bedroom dresser when she was a little girl.
Next to it sits Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in glossy china, equally fragile in appearance and equally old. These antiques might have some years on them, but every year they are new again as I pull them from our storage boxes so that they can add a vintage touch to today’s Holiday celebrations.
Everything old is new again takes on deeper meaning as I think about my mother and her mother. They instilled a love of music into my soul. Not just one genre, but really anything they could get a hold of, including Billie Holiday’s Gloomy Sunday, which had been banned from the radio. They had vinyl 45’s and 33’s, and then later cassettes by the hundreds and made compilations for me.
Their love, even the world’s love of music, is nothing new, but what is fairly new is how, at the tip of our fingertips, there is an infinite library of music. At any moment I can think of a song I want to hear and pull it up on my hand-held device. I don’t need to turn on a big clunky machine and then rifle through my shelves for the desired music.
Just a tap or two and then, like magic, Bing Crosby serenades me to tears with White Christmas and Johnny Mathis warms me with the Christmas Song. I can almost smell the chestnuts roasting on the open fire.
I wish my mother and grandmother could have experienced the omnipresence of music, especially during the Holidays. But then, they didn’t know they were missing anything because what they experienced as adults was much more modern and convenient than what they experienced as children.
It reminds me of one of my favorite movies for this time of year, Meet Me in St. Louis with Judy Garland. For me, watching the old classics is comfy like being tucked into my favorite big chair with a dog curled up with me, soaking in the aroma of toast and coffee wafting in the air, or like snuggling in a warm blanket while watching the snow fall outside my window.
As I watch Meet Me in St. Louis, it strikes me how everything seemed so modern to the Smith family, but it was 1903 so what was modern and comfortable then would be anything but that now.
Love for music and the joy of family and the Holiday season are like classic movies. They have a rich history, yet they are like new.
As we embark on the 2022 Holiday Season, I am wishing you, Dear Readers, weeks filled with heartwarming memories of Christmases old intertwined with the magical makings of new memories.
A longtime Circleville Herald columnist, Amy Randall-McSorley can be reached at amyj.author@gmail.com