Pickaway Commuter: Falling Leaves

The trees are baring their souls, snowing leaves upon the ground. They dance in the cool autumn wind.
Somehow, when I wasn’t paying attention, the summer disappeared, flew south for the winter. Fall graces us with a transitional brown, gold, and red foliage choreography. There’s a song running in my head: Dave Childers’s, “Bells.”
There’s a dream floating in the air. A hope that time will slow, autumn will stay with us a while, and that my dogs will never grow old. Another fall, another year with them by my side. It all goes too fast.
I take a deep breath, then another. I will my heartbeat to slow. I will myself to be in the moment, to not only see the leaves fall, but to hear them and to smell them. I cast my prayers and wishes upon them and let the wind carry them to God’s ear.
I go unwillingly into each season, feet kicking and fingernails scraping the ground as I cling to what is passing. But somehow, despite my desperate rebelliousness, when I land in the inevitable season of things, I settle in, and it becomes my favorite.
The chilly fall days give way to star-filled skies. And then the full moon outshines the stars. The sky, like the trees, is baring its soul, fully illuminated in lunar ecstasy. I am drunk on the poetry it begs me to write.
There’s a call outside my window, a fox on the prowl, an owl on the hunt. Outside the back door I wander and stare at the shadows cast by the moon and listen to the crunching leaves as they disintegrate ‘neath the hooves of deer traversing the woods. I shiver and nest deeper into my old wool sweater too captivated by the night to go inside and find something warmer to wear.
Dave Childers is singing in my head, “I say now, honey, don’t start moving too soon. Wait a little longer.” And so, I stand there paralyzed and hypnotized by all I see and all I cannot. The call of the fall, the wild in the night, the chill in the wind.
And I realize how many autumns have come and gone, how many times I have had a moment like this – more times, more years than I can believe. And there it is, I have joined the trees and the moon – baring my soul in their company.