Pickaway Commuter: For Mosey: I Will Wait

I will wait until we are together again. Days, weeks, months, and years will go by, as they do. The raw and biting pain in my heart will be smoothed by the passing of time, as will happen. And I will wait.
And during that waiting, I will learn to love again. One day I will laugh when I visit the memories we shared. Memories that flatten me now as I frantically fight to deny the reality that the day I knew would come has.
Moses came into my life on a warm and sunny September morning. Not quite 24 hours after my sweetheart husky, Sara, passed I heard her and God speaking to me and telling me to hurry out to my car and drive on a specific road here in Pickaway County. I have learned to listen to the messages that come to me this way and so I did. And there I found him. He was just a puppy.
Mosey was 13 ½ when he passed, and he was my companion for all but the first 6 weeks of his life. He taught me to be selective about who I love and that when I do give my heart, to give it completely. He taught me to sit perfectly still for long moments and gaze into the woods while listening to the wind in the trees and the trickling stream and to ponder the lessons they offered.
And he taught me how to hug, I mean really hug. Mosey’s hugs were so strong I can still feel his head deeply pressed into my belly and I can almost hear those accompanying puppy grunts he never grew too old to offer.
Mosey taught me that it isn’t about the object, the favored blue ball, but rather it is about all the joyful memories that the ball brings. Gifts so rich that at times one only need sit next to the toy and the warm memories will float outside the rubber padding and swirl around. How many times I found him sitting next to his ball. Today I do the same while reminiscing and I feel his presence as he cuddles my wounded heart.
Mosey’s passing is unbearable. The quiet and emptiness he leaves behind is overwhelming. But just like he suddenly showed up one sunny day to teach me how to love again, I know that I will love the next rescue who comes along. I whisper, “I will always love you, Mosey.” And so, the wait ensues.
Written with gratitude to Dr. Crystal Hammond. Once again, she has seen us through the most difficult of times. Because of her compassionate, professional, and expert care, Mosey lived a long and comfortable life.