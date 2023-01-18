Pickaway Commuter: For Mosey: I Will Wait

Amy Randall-McSorley

I will wait until we are together again. Days, weeks, months, and years will go by, as they do. The raw and biting pain in my heart will be smoothed by the passing of time, as will happen. And I will wait.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments