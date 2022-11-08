Pickaway Commuter: Gratitude For Veterans

Whether by choice or not, they had a moment in their lives when they knew they were heading towards something they might not return from.
Amy J. Randall-McSorley
Through the years, they have worn different uniforms and served in many different capacities in times of peace and of war. They were stationed on the front lines far from home, or they were based within miles of the place from whence they came. They were from all walks of life, but they had one thing in common – they served.
I have faced threatening moments more times than I care to remember. And I know what it is like to shake my fist at the face of death; but I will never know the courage that it takes to serve. And I will never be able to fully understand what bravery it takes to fight in a war. I only know that I can hardly bear the stories brought to me through my living room television.
I don’t know. I hope I never do.
And I’m not even brave enough to gracefully endure the waiting for a loved one to come home. While my cousin didn’t come home, my grandfather returned. My stepfather came home too, but eventually we lost him to Vietnam’s Agent Orange.
My husband, Gary, came home, but I did not know him when he served in the Coast Guard. I am grateful not only that he came home, but also that I did not know him when he served. I cannot imagine the years of sleepless nights I would have spent pining for the man who owns my heart.
There’s a day in the spring when we remember all who served and met their final call of duty. And there is day in the fall when we honor those who served and are still among us.
They have stories to share, and some they never will. We have words to express our thankfulness, but the words will oftentimes fall short of conveying the deep intensity of their intended meaning.
So, with words that pale in expression but with heart that is full of compassion, I say to all who have served that I am immeasurably grateful for your bravery and your allegiance to, and protection of, our country, what it stands for, and all who call America home.
A longtime Circleville Herald columnist, Amy Randall-McSorley can be reached at amyj.author@gmail.com
