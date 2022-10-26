Pickaway Commuter: Halloween Tales

It’s the season of Halloween. But the eerie things that frighten us are here all year long, aren’t they?
And they come in various shapes and sizes. Some are hidden, and some are in plain sight.
Some are known and some are unexplainable. Some are animal, some are human, and some are of another world. During this spooky time of year, I invite you to turn down the lights, snuggle up to a crackling fire, or cozy up to a candle or two while I share a few of my own eerie tales.
When I was a little girl, I remember visiting my friends at the house next to my grandparent’s home. Late one afternoon, my sister and I heard my grandfather’s Volkswagen pull up and park in the road in front of my grandparent’s house.
We watched him make his way up to the front porch and then open the door to go inside. We loved my grandfather very much, and yet we did not run to greet him and welcome him home. Why? Because he had passed away several months before that day.
Later, as an adult, when I was living in my second apartment, I endured a short spell when I would wake up at 4:15 in the mornings to the sound of one of my music boxes in the living room. It was the one that played “Do You Know Where You’re Going To,” that my mother had given me for my high-school graduation.
If you’ve ever owned a music box, you know that they can spontaneously play if they have not fully wound down. What was strange, though, was that I had about 50 music boxes and only that one was serenading me and always at 4:15 a.m. And what was even more strange was that one morning at 4:15 a.m., I was awakened by not only the music box, but also by my mother calling me on the phone.
“Would you stop doing that, please!” she begged.
“Doing what?” I asked.
“Playing that stupid music box at 4:15 a.m. every morning and waking me up.”
How did my mother hear the music box playing when she lived about 5 miles up the road?
Years later, when I was living in my second house in Columbus, I would oftentimes wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of the hall light switch clicking on and off causing the bright light to pierce through the shadows of my bedroom as I struggled to open my sleepy eyes. I could understand that the flipping switch would turn the light on and off, I just couldn’t explain who was doing it, given that I lived alone at the time.
And so, my dear friends, these are just a sampling of the things that have gone bump in the night, or day, that I am thinking of during this time of Halloween.
I hope that you are only visited by spirits of those you love, that the music of the night does not awaken you, and that the light is always left on or off, whichever is your preference and not the desire of some ghostly presence.
