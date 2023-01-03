Pickaway Commuter: Life, Love And Hope In A New Year

We toasted in the new year outside in the dark wrapped in the stillness of the dense fog.
The moon shone brightly through the bare branches of a tall maple and wrapped us in its grace. The maple’s strength evident through its scars - the branches severed in a random pattern from tornadoes and storms that failed to fell the tree. It doesn’t get any deeper than that.
Inside Mosey was resting and I was painfully aware this would be our last holiday season together. It doesn’t get any sadder than that.
The feeling of hope that the moon and the maple offered blended with the melancholia of the passing of another year and the recognition of the finalization of good-byes. I admit, I tried to find balance in sips of sweet champagne.
The new year will bring new things, some meant to drink in and others meant to test our survival skills and fortitude. Some people welcome this time of year as a fresh start. Hopeful new year resolutions please their hearts.
I’ve never been much of an annual resolutioner, but rather more a daily one. Every day I try a little harder, grow a little smarter and love a little deeper. It’s that last one that will get you, right?
My husband, Gary, says that dogs cannot talk because they know too much, and we humans would not be able to handle what they could teach us. Still, they do teach us, don’t they?
They teach us to embrace each day, play hard, to never lose hope and that, when the time comes, there will be peace with death because the ultimate destination is the greatest gift of all. But above all these, they teach us to love completely.
My daily resolution that came to me in that quiet moment while the new year dipped its toes in the foggy moonlit night was that I would forgive myself for all the times I have stepped away from people, who, unlike dogs, can be cruel; that I would come closer to peace with the knowledge that our dogs are never going to live long enough; have a stronger focus on hope like that which the moon and the maple offer, and embrace the days like my dogs have taught me to do.
Because a life worth living is one filled with love; and a love worth having is one that is returned, and a hope worth holding is one for the best; and life, love and hope are all the richer because of the years we share with our dogs.