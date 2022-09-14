Pickaway Commuter: Listen to your heart

Listening to the voice whispering in my heart, I knew something was wrong.
Walking through my memories, I suddenly felt him near, M.G.
We shared a space in time long since passed. Several years ago, he found me and reached out, perhaps wishing to find peace in his heart for the way we parted ways.
I hoped then that I had found the right words to calm any worries he might have had, to assure him that my memories of him were filled with laughter and dancing that I was happy now in my life with my husband, Gary.
Recently, M.G. and I traded places and I found myself looking for him. In the back of my mind, I knew what I would find before evidence of the news was before my eyes. He had left this world too soon.
And while I was praying and silently saying a final farewell to someone from my past, I was filled with love and gratitude for who I share my life with today.
Simple and pure love dances through the rooms of our little home as Gary and I share laughter, surrounded by the dogs who rescued us. Sweet are the moments spent together, the hours shared as the days pass much too quickly.
The paths that brought us here were long and sometimes quite painful. But worth all the tears shed, the scars and bruises because of all we are now enveloped by.
And this is what I wished for M.G. – true love and happiness. And from what I have read by those who are sharing their grief and love for him, I believe he had found it.
There is a point in our lives where we have lived so long that we have said more hellos and good-byes than we could have once imagined. But wouldn’t it be lovely, wouldn’t it be good, if all relationships began with a loving hello and ended with an equally loving good-bye — wishing only good things for those who once shared their lives with us?
The voice that whispers in our hearts telling us to be kind is one that can be denied, sure, but why should we when even a life lived long can also be one too short.