Pickaway Commuter: Poets In Black History

When I opened my favorite collections of poetry today, I found that the Black poets I was looking for were not well represented in them. And I thought how it parallels life itself.
I’ve earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and I’m still learning things I should have known for years. Things like how the color of your skin necessitates additional considerations before you go for a run besides what clothes match the weather and which shoes are best for the distance and terrain. You must also prepare for a possible encounter that might mean you never come home again. And just like there are hidden possible outcomes for a casual run, there can be hidden meanings in poetry.
Countee Cullen (1903 -1946) wrote “The Unknown Color” and it goes like this: “I’ve often heard my mother say, / When great winds blew across the day, / And, cuddled close and out of sight, / The young pigs squealed with sudden fright / Like something speared or javelined, / ‘Poor little pigs, they see the wind.” Chills traveled my spine when I read this thinking of all the horribly wretched things that wind carried with it.
Beyond the hidden meanings, there is a wealth of boldly direct works of Black poets, like Robert Hayden’s (1913-1980) poem “Frederick Douglas,” where Hayden wrote “When it is finally ours, this freedom, this liberty, this beautiful / and terrible thing, needful to man as air, / usable as earth; when it belongs at last to all, /when it is truly instinct, brain matter, diastole, systole, / reflex action; when it is finally won; when it is more / than the gaudy mumbo jumbo of politicians: / this man, this Douglass, this former slave, this Negro / beaten to his knees, exiled, visioning a world / where none is lonely, none hunted, alien, / this man, superb in love and logic, this man / shall be remembered. Oh, not with statues’ rhetoric, / not with legends and poems and wreaths of bronze alone, / but with the lives grown out of his life, the lives / fleshing his dream of the beautiful, needful thing.”
That poem was written in 1947 about an abolitionist who lived from 1818 to 1895. Although the names, places and situations may have changed, there is too much of the fight that remains, too great a need for words bold like those of Hayden.
But there is hope and resilience. Lucille Clifton (1936-2010) wrote of these in her poem, “Won’t You Celebrate with Me”: “won't you celebrate with me / what I have shaped into / a kind of life? I had no model. / born in Babylon / both nonwhite and woman / what did i see to be except myself? / I made it up / here on this bridge between / starshine and clay, / my one hand holding tight / my other hand; come celebrate / with me that everyday / something has tried to kill me / and has failed.”
This experience of wanting to only share the work of Black poets with you today has inspired me to look more deeply for inclusivity in my explorations, to be open to the hidden meanings that might be revealed to me and to not lose hope, but rather remain resilient.
And I will also remain awakened to look for, and act upon, opportunities that arise, no matter how small, like sharing this column with you, to support a movement toward a better world, a world where hidden meanings and worries are of the past.
A longtime Circleville Herald columnist, Amy Randall-McSorley can be reached at amyj.author@gmail.com