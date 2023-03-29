“It's amazing how you can speak right to my heart. Without saying a word, you can light up the dark,” begins the song “When you Say Nothing at All.”
The lyrics, written by Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz and best known to me when sung by Alison Krauss, come to mind when my husband, Gary, and I talk about our relationships with animals and how they share much with us without even saying a word.
The conversation could be construed as one-sided, but we all know that is not true. I have felt it, I have seen it and so I believe it – no further evidentiary criteria needed.
On a recent morning commute, one of the fields I passed was typical in the sense that the grass was mostly muted brown with subtle signs of spring green tufting through. What was different was the lonely cow. One lone cow. She suddenly stopped grazing and made her way, quite quickly from my perspective of how a cow moves, to the side of the pasture where fence paralleled narrow road.
Simultaneously, a car turned up the road and drove up until the two met. The car window rolled down; the driver came in to view. I was far enough away I cannot claim for sure but have settled with comfort in the belief it was a woman.
And I have no idea what she was saying, but the cow seemed happy to see her and I like to believe was nodding in agreement. When the conversation ended, the car headed up the road and the cow moved in like direction. Maybe words were one-sided, but the conversation clearly was not.
I’m reminded of the moments I have with our rescued dogs, Harry and Rusty. We are a fairly new pack, but the love is already strong. I tell them every day. They show it without saying a word, but rather a wag of the tail or a comforting snuggle.
And I think of all the times, far too many, when I have shared the final moments with the dogs who have graced my life. Those last tears, those last words of love may have been one-sided, but the sentiment was clearly not. And the non-verbal love they gave me before their passing surrounds me still, no matter how many days, months or years may pass. Unlike the moon, it never wanes.
The song goes, “You say it best when you say nothing at all.” The power of words is one thing, but the power of no words is something altogether. “It’s Herculean and enduring,” I believe said the woman to the cow.