Pickaway Commuter: Thanksgiving, The Empty Seat At The Table

Amy J. Randall-McSorley

I know that our home is not the only one where a bittersweet Thanksgiving will take place this year. Like many others, we will have an empty seat “at the table.”

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments