Pickaway Commuter: Thanksgiving, The Empty Seat At The Table

I know that our home is not the only one where a bittersweet Thanksgiving will take place this year. Like many others, we will have an empty seat “at the table.”
As I am writing this, we are still raw with the sudden passing of our sweet little dog, Jasmine. Like many who have lost their furry companions, we are hurting the same as when we have lost a human family member or friend – one could argue even grieving more in some cases.
Jazzy was a fiery little girl. She was full of energy and really loved life. Gary rescued her 12 years ago from a raided puppy mill. Their bond was immeasurable, but we girls stuck together as we were outnumbered by the boys, Gary and our other two dogs Moses and Harry.
Jasmine taught me how to always be curious. She taught me how to watch television – I mean really stop doing other things and focus on the show at hand. She loved veterinarian, Dr. Pol and to watch true crime dramas.
She taught me how to love fiercely. She respected Mosey’s preference to have limited kisses and she doted on Harry. He rescued us only about a year ago, but from the first moment he arrived, she showed him powerful love. The two were inseparable and so this is hard on him too. She was madly in love with our Labrador, Sam, who we lost last year.
So, when Jasmine had her unexpected heart attack or stroke only days before you are reading this, we prayed hard and loud that God would not let her suffer and that Sam would come for her.
We try to not take anything for granted, and we know that life is precious and fragile. I always believed that any day could be the last. And I certainly became keenly aware of this on a spring day last year when I nearly died.
But as much as we know these things and sing our prayers of gratefulness, the realistic gravity of it all arrives as though a revelation when we witness the sudden and unexpected passing of someone we love. And there is a mysterious duality of things as we are grieving deeply while, at the same time, we are not able to fully comprehend that our grief is based on reality.
I am grateful her passing was quick. Jasmine was 12 going on 3. She never stopped her high energy love for life. Perhaps it is a blessing that she never had to deal with the challenges of aging for which, other than some grey hair, she never showed the signs of.
This Thanksgiving, and always, we will say prayers of gratitude for the gift we were given to share our lives with a small creature who has, and always will, take up a large place in our hearts. We all have empty places at our Thanksgiving tables.
May ours and yours be filled with sweet memories and healing thoughts of thanksgivings.
Written with deep gratitude for Dr. Crystal Hammond and her compassionate love and care not only for our furry companions, but also for us.