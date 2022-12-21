Pickaway Commuter: ‘Tis the Season: What Love Can Do

“It's coming on Christmas. They're cutting down trees. They're putting up reindeer and singing songs of joy and peace. Oh, I wish I had a river I could skate away on,” Joni Mitchell’s lyrics to her song, River,” permeate my mood one moment juxtaposed by John Coltrane’s romantic and hopeful “My Favorite Things” the next.
The holiday season is like that, isn’t it? We are worn out and yet we find time to rest. We melancholically reminisce about those no longer with us while we joyfully laugh with those who remain. And we feel like we are still a kid at the same time the face in the mirror reveals the number of Christmases that have passed. The holiday seasons drift past our window like the snowflakes that dance in the winter wind, each one different from the last. Emotions twist, pull and push in a tornadic arrhythmia drowning us in laughter one moment and in tears the next.
They key to survival is love. Love is the key to unlock the door to the better place others seek, but also that place we are pining for ourselves.
In his song, “What Love Can Do,” Bruce Springsteen sings, “Darling we can't stop this train when it comes crashing through; but let me show you what love can do. Let me show you what love can do.”
During this time of year, and always, our love can do much. We can change the life of a dog at the Pickaway County Dog Shelter who longs for a home. We can donate our time or money to help feed the hungry, support finding cures for fatal illnesses, or share our love in many other ways. Showing love to others can not only change someone’s day but can also change the trajectory of someone’s life. It can even change our own.
There is happiness to be found by loving others and also by loving ourselves; although I think it is easier to do the former than the latter.
If we listen to our heart, it will tell us how to love ourselves. We can sip self-love in subtle ways like allowing ourselves a quiet moment with a good book and a hot cup of tea. We can put the hectic “To Do” list on pause and instead lay on the floor and cuddle dogs. And most importantly, we can rewrite our self-talk from harming words to healing ones.
In his poem, “A Beautiful Walk Inside You,” Rumi wrote “… love answers, the thorns are inside you. Be silent and pull what hurts out of your loving’s foot. Then you will see gardens and secluded rose bowers, and they will all be inside you.”
And so, Dear Readers, my holiday wish is that this season and in the New Year, we will not only love others, but also ourselves. Together, let us give and feel the power of what love can do.