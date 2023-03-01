They say that March either comes in like a lamb and out like a lion or traverses in opposite pattern.
Celebrating the anniversary of my birth in the first few days of the month, I would say that I am following the former path. My early years spent in lamb fashion were a necessity, as I imagine is the case for many children born into a home thick with alcoholism, neglect and abuse.
I transferred my being into a stuffed animal, a lamb no less. Whenever bad things would happen, I would hold up my fuzzy friend and in a little girl’s attempt at ventriloquism I would say “but I’m just a lamb.” When I grew tall enough, I would then run outside to clumsily scramble up my favorite pear tree.
I’m not certain of the moment when the lion began seeping into my heart and mind. At some point the idea became a corpuscle that has surged through the veins of the commuter column for over a decade with occasional bursts through the derma. The notion is that we should always “be surprised” by the ill behaviors of others. As long as we are surprised, we have not come to identify the hostilities as acceptable.
Even though the “lamb” me has become the courageous “lion” me, I still hold that little girl close in my heart never wanting to stray too far away. That little girl who sought refuge in the prolific pear tree and huddled amid its branches dining on the sweet fruit away from the fiery fray of the house behind it is still in my heart.
Rumi wrote “There is a path from me to you that I am constantly looking for, so I try to keep clear and still as water does with the moon.” The “lamb” me sprinted to the “lion” me and now I am trying to step back, just a little, to my former self. I’m looking to quiet the noise that swirls through my lion mind and inch back towards the stillness the “lamb” me embraced knowing that, with God’s grace, all will be well.
It’s tricky, of course, finding that sweet spot where lamb meets lion, gentleness meets courage, acceptance meets repellence – that place in the middle where bullying is blocked, but with such quiet subtlety that the bully doesn’t really know what happened. They are oblivious to the fact that one can be both the innocent, mild-mannered lamb and the wise and courageous lion.