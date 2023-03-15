When Elizabeth Blackwell (1821 – 1910) became the first woman in the United States to earn an MD degree in 1849, did she wonder what the future would hold for other women in medicine who would follow? One of those women would be Antonia Novello (1944 -) who, in 1990, became the first woman to serve as the United States Surgeon General.
And what about Krystyna Chojnowska-Liskiewicz (1936 – 2021) when, in 1978, she became the first woman to sail solo around the world? How excited would she be to know that 44 years later, in 2022, Admiral Linda Fagan would take the helm of the United States Coast Guard and become the first woman to lead any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces?
When Victoria Woodhull (1838-1927) became the first woman to run for the office of the President of the United States in 1870, did she know that some 120 years later her dream would still be fighting strong and seeking fulfillment? Did she think “women’s rights” would still be a controversy? Maybe not. But as Alice Cary (1820-1871) wrote in her poem “Nobility,” “Through envy, through malice, through hating, / Against the world, early and late, / No jot of our courage abating – our part is work and to wait.”
And so, after almost a century and a quarter of working and waiting, in 2021, Kamala Harris became the first woman to be inaugurated as the Vice President of the United States.
And when Harriet Quimby (1875-1912) became the first woman in the United States to receive a pilot certificate in 1911, did she know that the following year, her dangerous dream would claim her, and she would perish doing that which she loved?
Did she think about how many other women after her would courageously face the risks so they could soar through the air and beyond? Women like Sally Ride (1951-2012) who became the first American woman in space in 1983. Sally continued to follow her passion until she passed away in 2012, one-hundred years after Harriet Quimby flew her last flight.
And let’s not forget aviator Amelia Earhart (1897 -?) who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932. Earhart said, “Women should do for themselves what men have already done, occasionally what men have not done, thereby establishing themselves as persons and perhaps encouraging other women toward greater independence of thought and action.”
In March, as we celebrate women in history, Earhart’s words ring loud. So many women’s firsts have begat other women’s firsts and so on and so on. It is a dance of sorts, a choreography of the two steps forward one step back variety. Sometimes it may seem like the music has stopped playing, but the dance will never end.
And one day the walls will tumble, the ceilings will shatter, “first” achievements will become daily celebrations and the conversation will change from who was the first woman, to who was the last and who is the current in an everlasting stream of dream achievements.
