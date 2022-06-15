Pickaway Places: Naming of a town

Leistville is a small settlement located at the intersection of Routes 56 and 159 in Salt Creek Township.
According to a report done by Ronald Minor, a sophomore in 1936 at the township high school, the town has had three different names over the years.
Originally the town was called Craig’s Place until 1838 and was believed to be named for a family in that location. Later the place became known as Camp Charlotte Post Office.
This was done in memory of the camp of Lord Dunmore which was located near the settlement. A post office had been established in the town in 1846 and the Camp Charlotte name for the town began in 1851.
In 1867 the place was again renamed. Leistville was the name chosen, due to the number of Leist families living there. Sometime between 1875 and 1881 a petition was sent to Washington requesting a change of name back to Camp Charlotte. This was rejected by the government authorities on the grounds that it was a double name.
Today, Leistville is known for the old tavern which stood on Route 56 at the southwest corner of the village. It is also known for “Dead Man’s Crossing” at the intersection of State Routes 56 and 159. Fatal accidents have always been a problem there.
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.