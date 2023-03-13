When the Pickaway County Family YMCA opened its Teen Center in October it was and remains a space for youth and families to play and to find fellowship and community. This project would not have been possible without the financial support of the Pickaway County Community Foundation and the Starkey Family Fund.
So far, the response to the Teen Center and our special teen rate to join the YMCA has been positive.
What concerns me are rumors coming from some corners of the community about constant poor and abusive behaviors by the teens visiting the center, and that we harbor and tolerate that behavior.
Yes, when you get groups of teens together they can be a force of nature. And yes, we have experienced and corrected some off-task behaviors by a few children. However, anyone who truly knows me understands that such behaviors will not be tolerated … and never repeated.
We have four requests of the children who come to the YMCA:
• 1. Respect yourself.
• 2. Respect your peers.
• 3. Respect the Y staff and its members.
• 4. Respect our building. I have explained to the children several times that visiting YMCA is a privilege and not a right. If children cannot meet these simple expectations and follow the codes of conduct of the Y, they will not be allowed to come or stay here. Period.
At a recent retreat facilitated by statewide YMCA representatives we discussed how COVID-19 adversely impacted the emotional and social development of children. For some coming to the Y this is true. But it’s not true for all children.
Our teens need a safe, fun place to gather and be, well, teens. Our YMCA staff is determined to make that place the YMCA and if that means helping guide their development along the way so be it. Isn’t that what adults are supposed to do?
If you want to learn more about our Teen Center or the special teen membership, call the branch at (740) 477-1661.
Sincerely,
Jeff Phillips is the executive director of the Pickaway County Family YMCA.
