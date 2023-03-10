Republican primary race for Circleville mayor is around the corner on May 2, so maybe it is a good time to review our Letter to the Editor policy.
Per word count, please try to stay around 350 words or so before submitting a political letter to the editor. I'm not going to cut a letter that's over a few words, but I'm not going to publish War and Peace either. Remember, sometimes less is more. President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was 272 words, so...
Generally speaking, I'm probably not going to publish letters too close to the May 2 primary during the week of April 24. Since it's only fair to give the opposition time to react and publish a counter view, I don't want anyone dropping a bomb too close to the election.
Letters of endorsement have to come from the source, not from surrogates. So if I get a letter saying former President Trump endorses this or that campaign, I’m going to have to call Mar-a-Lago to confirm.
Please be kind and respectful to opponents in any letter sent.
On that note, we reserve the right not to publish a letter that unfairly attacks a candidate. However, we believe in free speech, so each letter will be judged on its own merits.
We do not publish unsigned letters.
When submitting a letter, please include your name, town, maybe street name or end of town where you live and a phone number. We won’t publish your phone number or street address, but if I get a letter from Batman with a Wayne Manor address, I’m going to call Alfred the Butler to make sure the letter is legit.
Email letters to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
In other Circleville Herald news, I’d like to reboot our business page. Any local business that does something good, whether that is expanding or hiring more workers and promoting new folks to big jobs, please let us know.
Also, if you know of any publicly traded stocks that we should be following, let us know what local companies you are interested in. We’re not going to run a stock page, but we can list a few weekly stock prices gathered from the NASDAQ and AMEX for companies that may be of interest to our readers.
Lastly, I would like to include more information about church news and worship services. As I see it, if we can cover a high school football or basketball game, then we should do more to include church news in the newspaper; maybe that’ll get more people in the pews.
Back in North Carolina, I published news from my home parish – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Edenton – and from other churches in our community. If you have a new pastor or have plans for a mission trip, let me know. If the choir bought new robes or you want to thank the cemetery’s caretaker, let me know.
Anyone who has items of interest, big or small, should email them to mlayton@circlevilleherald.com