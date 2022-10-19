Republican Voices Support for Washburn

I encourage Pickaway Countians to vote for Brad Washburn. The Circleville Herald had interviews for both candidate's running for Auditor.
I thought the contrast was very clear, almost a whole page of things that Marsha Few wants to accomplish, but she has been in that office for 20 plus years (why has she not done that?)! I thought Brad Washburn's responses were articulate and efficient he wants to stream line the process.
I think that we need someone like Brad to make Pickaway county as cost effective as possible for the taxpayer. I know that Brad stands on a strong Republican platform that includes being conservative with our tax dollars. I think it is always a good solution to look at innovative technology and customer service to bring to the Auditor's office.
Brad knows that he is going to be servings us the people not the other way around. I like the fact that Brad has worked in banking and now wants to apply his knowledge to the service of Pickaway County.
Please join me in voting for Brad Washburn as well as ALL the Republican candidates this November.
Pickaway is and should remain a conservative county with our family and fiscal values in place.
God Bless Pickaway County!
Ronde Cook Brushart
Harrison Twp Precinct Central Committee
Treasurer Pickaway Co. Republican Central Committee
