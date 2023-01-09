Roundtown's UFO Update

With the start of 2023 I thought that those of you who are interested in this subject that here is the latest about the UFO mystery.
It was recently announced that former President Obama and his wife Michelle are producing with Netflix a project to be made public. It concerns the Barney and Betty Hill abduction case with a UFO that occurred years ago. It will be interesting on how it turns out.
The atmosphere about UFO acceptance is now greater than ever. More witnesses are now talking of their UFO sightings of the past. The "giggle factor" is lower than ever. The U.S. Government, the Pentagon and NASA have all stated they have investigated UFO reports and admitted it publicly. UFOs are not going away, as history will not let it.
A friend of mine, David MacDonald, International Director of the Mutual UFO Network, MUFON, has attended congressional hearings in Washington D.C. about UFOs in the latter part of 2022. I have been a member of MUFON since 1988. MUFON headquarters are now in Cincinnati.
The next scheduled annual national meeting is in Cincinnati this year. I plan to attend. Local farmer Bruce Stevenson's flying saucer sighting of February 1, 1948 is in a binder at the Circleville Visitor's Center for the public to look at. It has been there the past several years. A directive from the U.S. Air Force is now listed in the binder. It is dated February 4, 1948 and tells different commands around the country to watch for "flying discs".
Mr. Stevenson did not go public with his sighting until July, 1952 when on 2 different nights UFOs were observed over Washington S.C. I call this directive "the smoking gun" that backs up Mr. Stevenson's sighting. Some posssible different explanations for UFOs are they are from outer space; time travelers; another dimension; parallel universe; and some maybe our own advanced aircraft. Who knows?
Years ago, NASA astronauts Gordon Cooper and Edgar Mitchell both admitted that UFOs did exist. Cooper was one of the original astronauts and Mitchell was an early one on the Moon. I wrote a book this past year titled "UFO DISCLOSURE CONTINUES".
In my book I explain what some of the UFO sightings are with their unusual maneuvers. It was from a personal sighting that I had back in 1958. It will probably be the only book I will write, as it details my lifetime research on the subject. I will soon be 82 years old.
A chapter in this book is titled "A Fellow Hartinger". He is one person a ufologist would have liked to interview about this subject. I did! He was one of our country's NORAD leaders and our 1st U.S. Air Force Space Commander!
Another chapter in my book lists my "Top 50 Known UFO Cases". It starts with the 1896-1897 era of strange airships being observed over America up to the January 8, 2008 of the outstanding Stephenville, Texas UFO sightings. Some were observed on radar.
You can do your own research by going to the internet and get the full details on each of these sightings. The Unknown and Fear Factor about UFOs has caused many people to ignore them.
That is unless they have observed outstanding observations like I have. I have had 4 unknown sightings in my lifetime. I guess curiousity just took over me and that is why I have a lifetime of research. There is no doubt that there has been a lot more unreported UFO sightings over the years than reported.
Gradually, they are being reported more often, even some from many years ago. Some of it is because of the History and Travel tv channels having some outstanding programs dealing with the credibility of UFO existence.
I try not to convince the public about UFO existence. I just say look at the evidence presented by very credible people including the astronauts and then YOU BE THE JUDGE! One day the subject of UFOs may end up in a court of law with evidence being given of their existence. As of now it is a matter of public opinion.
Our local Roundtown UFO Society meets monthly at the local American Legion Post. I have been a member there for 57 years. We had previously met at the Circleville Library. The covid happened and the library shut done.
I was at the monthly Legion meeting and I asked if our RUFOS group could meet there. Everyone there agreed to allow us to use the banquet room. We still meet there the second Thursday of the month. I found out later that some of the members have had their own sighting. Some were outstanding while they were in the military!
The monthly meetings have always been open to the public. We now are capable of having zoom meetings for people who can't be at the meeting. If you want to contact me you can by mail at the Roundtown UFO Society, Box 52, Circleville, Ohio or email me at rufos@columbus.rr.com. Our website is roundtownufosociety.com.
Pete Hartinger is the director of Roundtown UFO Society.