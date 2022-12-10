Rowell's Words: Floating Your Boat

William Rowell 

Surfing the web is a lot like looking for gold. You have to sift through a lot of dirt to find that nugget that you were searching. I have never looked for gold; though, I have turned the house upside down looking for my glasses that were on the top of my head all the time.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments