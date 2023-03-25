Rowell's Words: Super Sunday

William Rowell

A few nights ago there was a feature on the news about dogs trained for emotional support. They were at a VA hospital and visiting with patients suffering from both physical and emotional issues. The reactions of the veterans to their visit was very moving.

