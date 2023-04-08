Rowell's Words: Super Sunday

William Rowell

Well, I just celebrated my 80th birthday this week. It’s not a big thing to older friends that call me a “Pup”. It is special to me however. I will never be 80 years old again, and there is no guarantee of how many more I will see.

Recipe of the Day

A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers

near and far, William Rowell

can be reached at

blrowell@embarqmail.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments