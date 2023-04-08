Well, I just celebrated my 80th birthday this week. It’s not a big thing to older friends that call me a “Pup”. It is special to me however. I will never be 80 years old again, and there is no guarantee of how many more I will see.
We seem to fancy numbers that end in “0” or “5” in everything. I remember sitting next to Dad in the car and watching the odometer as it neared 30,000 or whatever milestone. No father ever said, “Hey watch this Son. We are closing on 37, 241 miles on the old sedan”.
Every year is a blessing since there is no guarantee you will live until the next one. It is also a good time to reflect on both the personal and world events that you saw.
So join me, or pardon me, while I look back on some of mine.
First, I don’t know if I actually remember, or was told about my second birthday. They gave me a party.
The downer is President Roosevelt died that day and he got more attention than I did. Speaking of Roosevelt, it reminds me when my oldest daughter was doing history homework once. She asked me who was president when I was born.
I told her it was Roosevelt. My youngest daughter overheard and asked, “Hey Dad. Was that Teddy or Franklin?” I let her live in spite of her sarcasm. She is still that way as an adult.
I definitely remember Daddy coming home from the war. There was this strange object in the hallway that turned out to be a duffel bag. It was our first meeting; so it solved my problem of running up to every man in a uniform screaming “Daddy”.
There was nothing else monumental until I got my driver’s license. This allowed me to spent wonderful nights with a girl watching submarine races at our local lake.
A monumental day in history was November 22, 1963. This was when President Kennedy was assassinated. I was 20 years old and remember the day vividly as though it was yesterday. Actually, I remember it better that yesterday.
I can recall events of that day and the week that followed 60 years ago, but can’t tell you what shirt I wore yesterday. I couldn’t even tell you what I have on today without looking down.
With age comes experience. Someone once said, “Youth is such a wonderful thing that it’s a shame to waste it on the young”. It may have been George Bernard Shaw who said that, but I won’t swear too it.
Growing old is not all bad, so don’t get the wrong impression. First of all, it beats the alternative. There are too many friends and family members that were denied the opportunity to celebrate their 80th birthday.
My grandmother was 49 years old when I started school. I thought she was old until I was that age and playing shortstop in a fast pitch softball league.
On your 80th birthday you officially become an octogenarian. I am not sure when you officially become a “Senior Citizen”. Could it be when one gets Social Security or when one gets bifocals and gray hair?
I believe it depends on the person. We all age differently. Like that family sedan, it’s the odometer reading that counts more than the model year.
With age comes knowledge and experience. Use it to enjoy life and do things before a day out means another doctor’s appointment.
God bless and have a great day.