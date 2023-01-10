Rowell's Words: My Way

I am on the doorstep of my 80th decade, but trying to do the same things, and with the same zeal, I did in my 40th decade. How’s that going you may ask? Not very well.
Recently I ran some errands. I dropped into our local drugstore for a thermometer. My friend suggested, strongly, that I needed one at my age. The clerk showed me two different ones and asked which I liked. They were both digital gadgets that I didn’t want and said that I just wanted a simple one with the red liquid that ran up the scale.
He politely said the digital ones were all they had and doubted they still made the old ones. Everyone had a good laugh and I bought one and quickly left. My age was showing.
I believe you can also tell a lot about an individual by the music they listen to. I am not a psychiatrist or sociologist, but have spent many years listening to music and observing other people.
For the most part, I see it as a generational thing. We had the Rudy Vallee music of the 30’s, the Sinatra music of the 40’s, the Elvis music of the 50’s, and The Beatles music of the 60’s. This was prime time for me. On a personal note, I think it’s been downhill hill since then.
Fortunately I can still find that music. One such favorite is “What the World Needs Now” that was introduced to the world by Jackie DeShannon in 1965. This classic was a product of Hal David’s lyrics and put to music by Bert Bacharach. As the old saying goes, “They don’t make them like that anymore”.
First of all, you can hear the lyrics over the music. They also can be understood and have a message that we need to hear. This song was near the end of that era in which musicians would do that. Too much of today’s music has the singers screaming at the top of their lungs to be heard over the jet noise level of accompanying instruments.
Drowning out the vocals may not be a bad thing after reading some lyrics from a few of today’s hits. There are words used that would make a sailor faint and kill and old maid Sunday school teacher. But, that’s another story.
I try to compete in today’s fast pace. However, every time I feel I’m making progress they move the yardstick. It’ called introducing a newer version or upgrade. I believe it’s a ploy to keep us seniors in our place.
A prime example is user names and passwords. I have mastered this with a unique name and my secret password that only I know. It has at least eight characters, has a capital letter, and uses a non-numerical symbol. I feel very safe.
Now when I access an account, I am told that to continue I must go to my email or text for a unique six digit access code to prove I am who I say I am. Isn’t this why I racked my brain to come up with a password unlike any other in the universe? It’s just a trick to keep us gray haired ones in the dark.
Back off or we will bring back three slot, rotary dial pay phones with instructions in cursive, and straight shift transmissions in cars. Forget confiscating guns; we are going to collect all cell phones and feed them to the fishes, like Luca Brasi. God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com