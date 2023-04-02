Following the national news can be anything from questionable, frustrating, maddening, to humorous. Depending on the item or even the reader’s mood. I am a headlines reader and may or may not read further depending on the interest level.
Honestly, I am more interested in being entertained than informed. If some elected official in Montana is having an affair with a staff member, I am not interested.
Now if his wife shows up at the office and conks him on the head with a baseball bat. I will probably read further. I definitely prefer the “man bites dog story”.
Also, if a headline says there is a meteor the size of Greenland heading for the East Coast, I will probably read it all. Whether it be in print or online I scan the front page stuff and will spend more time toward the back for the human interest item hidden there.
One such gem recently was the story out of Gwinnett County, Georgia. Law enforcement officers were in pursuit of robbery suspects that were trying to outrun them. The bad guys were making a go of it until they had to stop and get their Tesla charged.
I may have “fudged” on my taxes a little at times, but I do not consider myself a hardened criminal. If I was, I would insure my “get way” car was prepared to actually get away. But that’s just me.
There is also the old adage that says you can outrun a Ford police car, but you can’t outrun a Motorola radio. This is especially true today with advances in communications.
I’ll also wager there are a lot more readers out there, like me, than you may imagine. Most of the headline news of today is depressing at best. I have enough of that in my personal life without picking up someone else’s baggage. Tell me about the successes and downplay the failures.
The late Chief Justice, Earl Warren, hit the nail on the head when he said, “I always turn to the sports section first. The sports page records people’s accomplishments; the front page has nothing but man’s failures.”
This attitude of mine probably dates back to when I was youngster. We took the local weekly paper that had a circulation of maybe 2,000 to 3,000 subscribers. Since the front page news was up to a week old, everyone already knew about it from word of mouth.
The interest was the back pages. It had births, deaths, marriages, graduations, and the like. There were also personal items that people had submitted for publication in the “Society Column”. Examples would be “Mrs. Maude Jones spent the day Tuesday with her sister, Ethel Miller, in Ivory Junction”. Keep in mind these sisters lived ten miles apart.
Another would be something like, “Edgar Francis has returned home from a brief hospital stay. He wants to thank all for the calls and cards”. This is what sold papers when I was a kid and made it our neighborhood paper.
An annual feature that was looked forward to in our agricultural community was when the first cotton blossom was brought to the paper. In addition to being a front page article, with picture, the farmer bringing it in won a year’s free subscription.
I can remember when the weekly edition came in the mail we would sit down and read it while drinking a five cent bottle of Pepsi Cola and listening to Ernest Tubb sing on the radio. I actually miss that.
God bless and have a great day.