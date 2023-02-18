Rowell's Words: Super Sunday

I write this as news since the Super Bowl was last night. It will be old news by the time you read this however. If you want current news go to the front page. Anyway, I extended my streak of watching everyone, or parts of, since the Packers defeated the Raiders in the first one.
That was in 1967 and I went to a friend’s house to watch it since he had a new color TV and I still had my old black and white. It was a good game as I was pulling for Green Bay and they won. My cousin, Henry Jordan played for them at the time.
Not everyone shared my enthusiasm as the LA Coliseum was only about 60% filled to capacity. You could have bought a ticket for half what a beer cost now.
You can impress friends with some little know trivia. There has been a championship game in the NFL every year since its inception, except one. What year was that?
The answer is 1966. Prior to that the championship game was in December for each season. The championship for the 1966 season was moved to January of 1967, hence no such game for 1966.
The big game has been played later each year since. Soon it may conflict with opening day of Major League Baseball. At the current rate the playoffs will become longer than the regular season. It’s all about money.
Speaking of money, wonder how much the half time show cost? In my opinion, it could be the worse return on investment in the history of the world. I watched out of curiosity. The last time I saw something comparable was a nightmare I had after two big bowls of chili just before bedtime.
I know I’m a fossil when it comes to modern music, but I would rate it somewhere between changing a flat in a rainstorm on the side of an interstate and having a root canal without Novocain.
They should bring the Kilgore Rangerettes back for half time shows. They were very popular some years ago. I assume they are still operating. It is, or was, a precision dance team from Kilgore College in Kilgore, Texas.
They did a lot of great half time shows in the NFL when they once televised them. Now they switch back to the studios where a “committee” of former players and reporters explain to us simpletons what we just watched.
We must not forget, that all pageantry aside, it was a football game to determine the championship of the league. The two teams deserved to be there and both had a chance to win the Lombardy Trophy. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, but also kudos to the Philadelphia Eagles for an otherwise great season.
I have to be honest and admit that I went to bed at the end of the third quarter. It was either sleep through it on the sofa or it in bed where it’s more comfortable. At my age, I am going to bed at 9 PM when I was once going out for a night on the town.
I am now a “fair weather” fan and will watch pro football when there is nothing else to do. I was a die-hard Baltimore Colt fan until they sneaked out of town in the middle of the night in 1984. I still have not forgiven Robert Irsay and Mayflower Moving Company. Not that I still carry a grudge.
God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell canbe reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com
