Rowell's Words: The Name of the Game

If you are a big sports fan, you are now sitting at the head table. This is the time of year that all major sports are in action. There was a time when baseball could only be seen on TV in my area on Saturday afternoon. It was the game of the week with Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese.
There was a college football game on Saturday during the fall and an NFL game on Sunday. With the advent of the internet and multiple 24 hour Sports programming you can just vegetate in your recliner all day, all night, and year around.
Seriously, baseball’s World Series in now in progress. The National Football League is in their regular season before playoffs and Super Bowl LVII, that’s 57 if you have forgotten your Latin, ends it in February, 2023.
The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League are playing for a championship sometime in June of next year. I am not a pro basketball fan and know little about hockey. As a kid growing up in the South, our ponds never froze over and they weren’t a safe place to play.
The only thing I know about hockey is three goals are a “Hat Trick”, whatever that means; and, Rodney Dangerfield once said, “I went to the fights the other night and a hockey game broke out”.
Professional golf is about the only thing I now follow. That is also changing. The PGA is now playing all year. It also has competition from a new tour offering millions to established golfers to join.
I loved sports as a kid and a young adult. I knew all the teams, coaches, players, and followed most teams. I still have jerseys in my closet of favorite players that I can’t make myself part with. It could be sentiment as most of them have since passed years ago.
This was when players stayed with one or two teams during their career. Free agency came along and now they change teams nearly as often as they change underwear. They love free agency as it has made them wealthy to the point they could buy their own Third World country.
I am old school and miss the “good old days” when I could name almost every football player, including offensive linesmen known only to their mother. Today, I can name only two or three quarterbacks. The only NFL stadium I can name is Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and that’s simply because it’s been around for 65 years.
Don’t get me started on teams. I remember the Chicago Cardinals that went to St. Louis and now in Phoenix. Someone is now in Las Vegas. I think it is the Oakland, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Las Vegas Raiders. They have moved so much they should be called the United Van Lines Raiders.
All professional sports and big time colleges are the same. With TV money flying it’s no longer a sport but a business. In the 1980’s I had season tickets in Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium about 10 rows behind the Braves’ dugout. The tickets were $7 each. That won’t even buy you a beer in a stadium today.
As you might gather, I don’t follow sports as I once did. I do still have a favorite team that I have been rooting for, and love when they win. I am now a fan of the Wall Street Bulls.
God bless and have a great day.
A columnist and sage whose work appears in newspapers near and far, William Rowell canbe reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com
