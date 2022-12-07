Send Us Letters to Santa

Letters should include a sentence or two about what you want for Christmas, your name, teacher’s name (thanks) and grade level.
Deadline for letters is Dec. 16 but please send them sooner because I need to process them for web and print – and that takes a bit of time even when Santa lends me an elf or two.
Depending on how many letters we get, we’ll be publishing them online and within the printed edition during the week leading up to Christmas.
Toward that end, teachers from across Pickaway County have been gathering Santa letters for our local paper (thanks again).
To these educators, we appreciate your time helping us undertake this worthy endeavor.
On that note, I think writing a letter to Santa is a good way to teach kids important skills such as reading, expressing themselves in writing and more. Back in the day, we used to have to mail these Santa letters too – taught me how to address an envelope.
On a related note, we are busy preparing a Year In Review edition that is poised to publish on December 31. New Year’s edition should be one of our biggest and best editions of 2022.
To our valued readers, subscribers and advertisers, we say thanks for a great year.
We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
