Those pumpkins featured in Wednesday’s weigh-in were huge!
Let’s back up – I’ve been around agriculture most of my life, but I’ve never seen anything like the giant pumpkins I saw.
I’m told there’s more to growing a prize pumpkin than just planting a seed in the ground and praying for the best. Someone told me that prize pumpkin farmers spend a lot of time tending these giants.
Bob Liggett won this year’s weigh-in at the Pumpkin Show – 1,837.5 pounds! Congrats!
Needed a crane and a crew of men to load that pumpkin and others onto the scale.
In Eastern North Carolina, our family lived around cantaloupes and watermelon fields. I’m told that to raise a good tasting watermelon, some folks soak the seeds in milk to help them germinate faster.
And I remember using goat manure as fertilizer for gardening because of its high levels of nutrients.
I love driving past corn fields in our area, but I’m told corn can be temperamental to grow – needs more than a bit of water, space and care.
Still, seeing those rows of corn is inspiring. Imagine growing a giant pumpkin!
When, God willing, our family can buy a plot of dirt with a farmhouse, we are going to try farming. I’ve always wanted to be a farmer because it’s rewarding watching stuff grow in the fields — seeing your hard work rewarded.
Farmers, whether they grow giant pumpkins or fields of crops, deserve our thanks.
Paul Harvey’s wise words from his “So God Made A Farmer” still inspire me to this day.
Thus in tribute to farmers, here is Harvey’s speech from November of 1978 to the Future Farmers of America convention:
And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker”
— so God made a Farmer.
God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board”
— so God made a Farmer.
”I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle a calf and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild; somebody to call hogs, tame cantankerous machinery, come home hungry, have to wait lunch until his wife’s done feeding visiting ladies, then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon — and mean it”
— so God made a Farmer.
God said, “I need somebody willing to sit up all night with a newborn colt, and watch it die, then dry his eyes and say, ‘Maybe next year.’ I need somebody who can shape an ax handle from a persimmon sprout, shoe a horse with a hunk of car tire, who can make harness out of haywire, feed sacks and shoe scraps; who, planting time and harvest season, will finish his forty-hour week by Tuesday noon, and then pain’n from tractor back, put in another seventy-two hours”
— so God made a Farmer.
God had to have somebody willing to ride the ruts at double speed to get the hay in ahead of the rain clouds, and yet stop in mid-field and race to help when he sees the first smoke from a neighbor’s place
— so God made a Farmer.
God said, “I need somebody strong enough to clear trees and heave bails, yet gentle enough to tame lambs and wean pigs and tend the pink-combed pullets, who will stop his mower for an hour to splint the broken leg of a meadow lark.”
It had to be somebody who’d plow deep and straight and not cut corners; somebody to seed, weed, feed, breed and rake and disc and plow and plant and tie the fleece and strain the milk and replenish the self-feeder and finish a hard week’s work with a five-mile drive to church; somebody who would bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh, and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says that he wants to spend his life “doing what dad does”
— so God made a Farmer.