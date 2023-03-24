'How many lives must be lost'

Republican Representative Brian Stewart claims that his HJR1 initiative will make it harder for outside big-money interests to amend Ohio’s Constitution. In fact, Stewart’s HJR1 virtually guarantees that only outside well-heeled special interests, through paid petition-gatherers, will have the muscle to gather enough signatures to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

