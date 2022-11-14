Storytime: Check On The Kids

American National Education Week happens the week before Thanksgiving each year as a way to celebrate public education and the people who work in our nation’s public schools.
Each year for the last several years I’ve taken up the goal and role of spending an entire week’s worth of editions to highlight and showcase what goes on in our schools.
I’m always amazed by the passion and compassion of staff, the students seemingly never ending ability to impress me with their hopes, goals, plans and talent and how many of these students learn despite some incredible challenges that I could not ever imagine.
There’s one thing that I know about these kids it’s that they’re going to be all right. Having written that I also think that we as a community, especially parents, need to do two things.
In talking with teachers this week I heard two seemingly conflicting yet at the same time complimentary thoughts.
First, those that I talked to said you should be more aware, not involved, but aware of what is happening in your child’s life. Far too many parents are caught up in their own business that they neglect to understand or know important details of their child’s life.
It’s important that the kids know they’re loved and they’re safe.
On the flip side I also heard that parents need to “back off.” To me that seems oxymoronic but one teacher put it succinctly when they said parents need to be less overbearing and more understanding and to not run every minute detail of their child’s life.
I think that balance is the key. It’s something teachers try to find in every moment in their classrooms and it’s something the students need from at home too.
As you read each of the three editions this week, I hope that I have presented a snapshot of what that looks like. From eSports to making reading fun, new exciting programs to students facing difficult curriculum and challenges and beyond. Innovation and energy are abound in Pickaway County’s classrooms.
Welcome to the The Herald’s in depth coverage of education in Pickaway County. I hope you learn something.