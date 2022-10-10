featured Support Washburn for Auditor Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the Editor,I have gotten to know Brad Washburn over the last year and a half.After learning about his reasons for running for office, I am excited to support him.Brad’s 17 years of experience in the banking industry make him a perfect agent for change in an office that has been run by Democrat elected officials for 40 years.He wants to modernize the office, increase communication with other elected officials, enhance customer service and aim to return money to the general fund by being a conservative.Brad Washburn is someone who will work hard, find ways to save and put taxpayers first.Please join me in supporting Brad Washburn for Pickaway County Auditor!Grant DavisSouth Bloomfield Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brad Washburn Elected Official Politics Economics Work Finance Aim Customer Service Auditor Communication Banking Industry Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings GOP Says 'Republicans for Marsha Few' a Misnomer A Conservative Choice for Auditor Circleville Places 2nd, Westfall 1st at 2022 Golf District Tournament Box Scores Trending Recipes