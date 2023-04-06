As we pass the 3-year anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no better time to reflect on the events that took place.
In just a few short months our hospitals were filled to the brim, healthcare facilities were running out of resources, and the doctors and nurses on the frontline were risking their lives working day and night.
Our healthcare facilities were at their breaking point, our healthcare system was on the brink of crumbling – and 3 years later, the industry is not doing much better.
Hospitals have been struggling to stay afloat since the start of the pandemic – the lack of funding, resources, and accessibility has hurt patients across the nation. While this issue has affected American patients across the country, the rural communities in our nation feel this problem way more deeply compared to our urban areas. The financial resources allocated to rural hospitals are scarce, leaving these medical facilities needing to decide between their patients' care and keeping the lights on and the doors open.
Rural hospitals in Ohio are coming face to face with this issue more often than not. Many hospitals within the region have resorted to closing their maternity wards in order to cut costs, forcing mothers to travel for care. While there are over 46 million Americans living in rural parts of the nation, the hospitals in the area cannot support their medical needs. The only way to support and get these rural medical facilities is through hospital consolidations – equal healthcare accessibility for rural Americans is crucial and hospital mergers will make that possible.
A full, well-trained staff, top-of-the-line medical technology, and high-quality patient care go hand in hand with hospital consolidations. The mergers allow for larger, well-funded companies to come in and support previously broken-down rural facilities. Hospital consolidations are providing exceptional healthcare to rural Americans that was only ever accessible to their urban counterparts. While states like Ohio are over 50 percent rural areas, this care is crucial to the livelihood of these residents.
Research reports conducted by the Health Policy Institute of Ohio show that mortality rates in rural hospitals are improving following hospital consolidations compared to rural facilities that remained independent. This can be attributed to a higher quality of patient care stemming from extensive funding and a proper allotment of resources. Hospitals are going from barely keeping their doors open to providing premium and lifesaving care. This trend is not only being seen throughout Ohio but throughout the entire nation.
Accessibility can become the matter of life or death in an emergency. Today, Americans in rural areas lack the same opportunity given to those living in urban areas. More than 50 percent of Americans in rural areas are living upwards of 30 minutes from healthcare facilities – some even further depending on the services needed.
When it comes down to a true emergency, being unable to access quality healthcare quickly and efficiently can be a death sentence. Accessible healthcare facilities are already few and far between in rural communities, and our failing medical systems are only making it worse. With 30 percent of rural hospitals at risk of closing, hospital consolidations are the only solution to protect rural healthcare availability.
After watching hospital after hospital shutdown in rural America, it is time we start taking preventative measures. Hospital mergers have proven to be the saving grace of underserved communities and provide individuals with the top-of-the-line medical care to which they would otherwise never have reasonable access.
Keeping hospitals open and getting every American equal access to medical care should be the top priority of everyone – hospital consolidations will do just that, but with better resources and better care.