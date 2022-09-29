Vallues for Living: How Pollyanna Became a Real Kitty

In May I told you, dear readers, about the sudden and devastating loss of my beloved Rascal the tuxedo cat. He was such an immense part of life in the Perkins household. And his leaving us left a real hole in the fabric of our lives.
But his death also caused a shift in the pecking order and dynamics of the other cats. This shift has been both in their relationships with each other and also with me.
I told you how Rascal would need “Mommy Time” where he would climb in my lap, paws around my neck and then fall asleep in my arms. Well, now Mr. Whiskers is doing the same thing! Not every day but often.
Bonnie comes to the bed at night now. She did not do that while Rascal had dominion over the bed. As a baby Bonnie would knead my neck and nurse on my ear lobe. Now, as an adult, she just kneads that spot but no nursing.
But the biggest and most radical change has been in Pollyanna. Pollyanna, you say, who is that? She has never been mentioned because she may as well have not been here.
Eleven years ago a small tiger cat who was a polydactyl came to our garage. (Just in case you are not sure, a polydactyl is a cat with extra toes. It is not a deformity just a genetic difference. Mostly polydactylism is on the front feet. But in Key West at the Hemmingway House some of the cats have 7 toes on each foot.) We did not name the new kitty at first because she was very stand-offish. She did not let anyone approach her, would not be picked up and was generally unpleasant if you tried. But come winter we managed to get her in the house where she promptly hid.
For eleven years she was the cat that ate, pottied and lived in our home and was generally in hiding. Since at first we referred to her as the polydactyl, pretty soon her name was Pollyanna. We give all the kitties a birthday and a middle and last name. Since Polly came in August we gave her August 7th as her birthday. This is Robert’s sister Mary Polly’s birthday. So Pollyanna became Pollyanna Mary Valentine. But she still hid.
Until Rascal died.
Just recently Polly got on the bed. Then she let me pet her. Then I could pick her up and pet her. Then one morning she got in my lap all by herself and asked to be petted. Holy Cow! Almost overnight Pollyanna became a real kitty.
And now most nights Polly sleeps on the bed cuddled against me. She just walked through the room as I put the finishing touches on the article. She came for a snack. Maybe she will also come over for some affection now that she knows how to get it.
Are there difficult or stand-offish people in your life? Give them a chance, they may come around. Seriously how long is our Lord willing to wait for us to figure it out?
Rev Susan A Perkins, retired, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.