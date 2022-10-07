Values for Living - 'Newspapers Are for the Birds?'

I got my working papers at age eleven. I rode my banana seat butterfly handlebar bicycle to the corner about ten blocks from my house, in New Rochelle, N.Y., and picked up a bundle of newspapers – The Standard Star.
I put them into my canvas bag, which was precariously wrapped and suspended between my right- and left-hand grips. I then proceeded to fling folded newspapers onto porches, walkways, doorsteps, and driveways, in addition to stuffing some in mailboxes attached to homes that were on my subscriber route. I had a job. I was a paper boy.
Actually, I was a salesman. Because the incentive for paper boys was prizes, if we got more subscribers. I really wanted a new baseball glove. My best friend and I would play catch for hours in his front yard. He would drill ground balls to my left or right and I would scramble to pick it up and “make the out” before the ball would get past me, usually ending up being lost for a time in the ivy and tall grass around the trees at the edge of his yard. He was a mentor.
I wanted to be the next Buddy Harrelson. He even gifted me with Harrelson’s book, “How to Play Better Baseball.” Our playing catch in the yard was routine. However, I needed to improve. I wanted that new baseball glove.
So, in addition to distributing my newspapers, I also spent time knocking on the other doors in-between the houses of my customers, soliciting their desire and intent about subscribing to The Standard Star. It wasn’t long before I had a new baseball glove.
The Scout-O-Rama brought another opportunity for me to use my paper route to gain prizes. If I could sell twenty tickets, then I would get one ticket entered into the raffle drawing for prizes at the Scout-O-Rama extravaganza event at Rye Playland. When the event arrived, I had sold just over eighty tickets, and was looking forward to my four-fold chances of winning a prize.
I admit I was surprised and exceedingly excited when they pulled not one, but two of my tickets during the raffle. I went home with a new banana seat butterfly handle barred bicycle, and a battery-powered portable record player.
I spent many an hour listening to my pseudo-sister’s collection of forty-fives, and to this day can still sing most all of the lyrics to “Tan Shoes and Pink Shoe Laces.” The bicycle was a little easier to manage than my old one, although I had downgraded from five speeds to just three. I didn’t care. I’d won it. Just by selling tickets to customers on my paper route.
Fast forward fifty plus years, and the newspaper is almost a thing of the past. Not much use for them. And there’s not much to them when you do pick one up. That seems to be the general sentiment I hear. It’s good for wrapping stuff when you want to pack and move to a new house. It’s good cushioning for shipping presents and breakable stuff to friends and family, except glass or dishes, because the newsprint rubs off on them and then it might be hard to clean or wash it off.
Newspapers are still used to line the bottoms of bird cages, I think. Newspapers are handy when you want to start a fire, too. I still remember the day I had a couple extra papers delivered in my bundle, so I decided to burn them in a trash can to show off in front of some neighborhood kids. I was a paper boy and a pyromaniac. Probably not the best combination.
And I swear to this day that I did not know there were rusted holes in the bottom of the trash can. Basically, I’m saying that the resulting fire, that almost took out an entire hillside by a neighbor’s house, was the trash can’s fault, not mine. Newspapers today, however, although still highly flammable, are costing more and providing less. I’m not sure why that is. There are probably some good reasons for that.
However, rather than complain, or unsubscribe, or get rid of your parakeet, perhaps there is another attitude we can adopt. Maybe we can look for ways to report good news. Or points about our town, or politicians, or jobs, or students and schools, or first responders, or the homeless, or churches, or criminals, or children in poverty.
Points that are newsworthy. Facts that make an impact upon how we live our lives. News that transforms our way of life so that the prizes we win will make a difference for years to come.
Rather than fear and despair, we might beef up the reports about all the goodness this world has to offer. I want to read about that. Don’t you?
Rev. Kenn Barton of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview United Methodist Churches wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.