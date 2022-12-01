Values for Living: A Late Tribute

I hope you all had a lovely and blessed Thanksgiving. I want to tell you a little bit about mine. It is about love and closure and celebration of life. But I must start almost two years ago.
The Christmas of 2021 my younger sister living in North Carolina wanted to come up for Christmas. Ginnie’s health was not good and her husband was suffering from dementia, but she so wanted to come. I warned her the weather was supposed to turn bad, and it did. They got a late start…a day and a half to be precise. They got in after 8:00PM Christmas Eve and her health went rapidly downhill.
Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve she fell five times and was taken to the emergency room four times. Early in the wee hours of New Year’s Day the hospital called to come and get her. I do not drive at night. I begged them to let her stay until daylight. Absolutely not! Except for her husband there was no one in the house to help me get her inside and I knew I could not support her. So I begged the nurse to at least walk her 30 feet to be sure she could get in the house without help if I got her home. (She could not spend the night in the garage!)
A half hour later they called to say they were admitting her. Two days later she was in hospice and on the 9th Ginnie went to be with Jesus.
At the time (January 2021) we were in the middle of Covid 19. Also our family was spread out in Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina. There was no decision to not have a funeral after her cremation. There just wasn’t one.
My husband, Robert Perkins, has written a few times for this column and he is not as sentimental as I am. In fact he does not think “closure” is necessary. And I guess I did not feel the need for it until I watched the funeral for the great lady Queen Elizabeth II. It pricked me to the heart that her people stood in queues for hours just to walk by her coffin and say goodbye. Did my little sister not deserve some memorial?
After the whole family was invited to my niece Alison’s home for Thanksgiving, I sent out a letter to them all insisting we take a few minutes that day to have a real memorial for my sister. Everyone unanimously agreed! My niece provided her home, a table and tablecloth. Her husband volunteered to play his guitar for music. Alison’s mom made up a collage of pictures of Ginnie’s life and supplied candles. Ginnie was a Snoopy collector and my other sister brought some of Ginnie’s collection. I did a flower arrangement that represented each member of the family with a bloom.
The service included hymns and prayers and scriptures and sharing of memories all of which were funny and made us all smile. I did a eulogy. Everyone agreed we felt better for the effort. Ginnie was not just forgotten.
Thanksgiving this year gave us all something to be thankful for. We are grateful that we had Ginnie for those few years. We are grateful for the love of our dear family.
We are blessed that even if closure is almost two years later it is not too late to remember the love, the tears, and the joy. Besides salvation one of the most wonderful things God gave us is family. Always a reason to celebrate.
Rev. Susan Perkins, a retired United Methodist pastor, wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.