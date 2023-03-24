While I was a senior in high school, the principal stopped me in the hall and asked me to meet him in his office. I wondered what I had done wrong, but I went to the principals’ office, prepared to face the consequences, whatever it would be. He was a man well up in years and always wore a suit and tie and was well respected and liked.
When I entered his office, he asked me to sit down, and to my surprise he talked to me as a father to a son, informing of how I needed to consider investing in stocks and bonds for my future. He went through the do’s and don’ts and after almost an hour of giving me the advice, he allowed me to return back to class totally confused.
Now, sixty-five years later, I truly understand what he was trying to help with in preparing for my financial future. Did I listen and follow his instructions? No, but I sincerely wish I had.
As we travel through life we are advised to prepare for many things like a road with dangerous curves or unsafe conditions, prepare for an oncoming storm whether it be snow, a blizzard, high winds, tornado or hurricane.
I heard a man from Missouri say that whenever they are given a tornado warning and take immediate cover, he and his crew run outside to see where the tornado is at. How many of us don’t do that, but whenever we see the sign that says “Wet Paint” we still touch the painted area to see if the paint is wet. And the list goes on and on of warnings and to be prepared.
In your life and mine we read where the Son of God tells His Apostles, for example in Matthew 16:21, Jesus began to show His disciples how He must go into Jerusalem and suffer many things of the Elders and Chief Priest and Scribes and be killed, and be raised again on the third day.
The Apostle Peter rebuked Jesus saying, “Be it far from them”. Time after time He told His followers to be prepared and time after time they did not believe Him nor did they prepare….but it did happen as He said.
Why did they procrastinate and make excuses? Why do people still procrastinate and make excuses for not believing the teaching of the Lord? In John 3:3 Jesus said “VERILY, VERILY I SAY UNTO THEE, EXCEPT A MAN BE BORN AGAIN, HE CANNOT SEE THE KINGDOM OF GOD”. That is telling me if I want to see the Kingdom of God, I need to prepare by Spiritually being born again.
As we enter into the Easter Season, I trust we will remember what the Son of God has given so that we can prepare for a life of happiness, strength and joy. Let’s prepare and not miss the opportunity we have.
I trust your life will be blessed and enjoyable as you continue your journey through this life.
Rev. Lynn Summers of the First Church of God Community Worship Center, is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
