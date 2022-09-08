Values for Living: Embrace the day!

One of the most important values for living is to remember to live life within each day.
We can get so caught up in worries for tomorrow, or regrets from yesterday, that we forget to pay much attention to today. That does not mean that we should not learn from the past or not make some provision for the future. That would be unwise.
We can get so down on ourselves for our past mistakes, we can feel so guilty, that we are fearful of doing anything that might end up the same way. We can charge ahead and make the same mistakes over and over again, especially if we don’t take ownership of our responsibility within the bad outcomes of the past. We can spend, spend, spend, our time and treasure and health like there is no tomorrow.
And then we may find ourselves with no resources left when tomorrow comes. We can save, and defer gratification, and put off important things for tomorrow, only to find out that tomorrow isn’t coming.
I had a manager when I worked for a major grocery chain who faced some major life choices concerning his quality of life and his future. He had worked long and hard hours to get to the position of being the rising star of smaller store managers. He was the next to be in line to be promoted to a big store with the accompanying big bonus checks. His family time was thin because of the long hours he kept.
One Sunday morning he was on his way out the door to worship with his family when the phone rang. It was his area supervisor. He was ordered to come right in because the store was a “disaster”. My manager knew that was not true because he had left the store in perfect condition on Saturday night. His up and coming, highly competent assistant was at the store and in charge.
He made an important life decision right then. He told his supervision that he could be there in an hour and a half but that he was not going to disappoint his family. He went from being a rising star in the company to a person whose name was mud in that very moment. His big decision then was to stick it out for three more years for a total of ten years with the grocery chain and become vested in his pension or look for another job. He found another job as a sales representative for a company that sold to grocery stores.
To his delight he found himself working Monday through Thursday visiting grocery stores instead of working eighty hours a week in a grocery store! And after about six months he was making more than he had been before.
Do you know anyone who spent all they could earn or borrow on good times only to end up without much in their retirement? Do you know someone who was always working and skimping to invest for retirement who never got there or died soon after?
Moderation, finding the middle ground between spending and investing, is the key to figuring out how to provide for the future along with the joys of living in the moments of the day. Moderation is the key to balance the lessons of the past with the need to forge on into the future unafraid.
So let us go out and live each new day with the wisdom of moderation in all things.
Rev. Jeff Julien of the Walnut Hill United Methodist Church (Hamilton Township, Franklin County) wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.