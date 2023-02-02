Values For Living: Fighting A Real Enemy

I realize that in the past many of my articles have been light-hearted fluff about my cats and other adventures.
In my life I have had strong opinions about issues of the world. Admittedly, I have never protested, carried a sigh, been arrested, held a sit-in, tied myself to a tree, or gotten involved. But recently two things in my life captured my attention.
Since Paul Harvey died I do not listen to the news. But I confess I do watch 60 Minutes. A few weeks ago there was a news story I have not been able to get out of my head. It was a Scott Pelley story called Convoy of Life. Maybe you saw it. It was about Russia bombing Ukrainian’s children’s cancer hospitals.
The story centered around 21 nations – including America – getting the children and their families out of the Ukraine and getting them to FREE services in these 21 nations. St. Jude’s hospital in Tennessee was featured in the news story.
I am going to divert my story for just a moment. I was always told that the house in Toledo where I grew up was a half block from where Danny Thomas grew up. The gal I still consider a close friend’s father went to college with Danny Thomas and often wrote his comedy sketches for him. St. Jude exists because of Danny Thomas’ vision.
Now back to 60 Minutes. Before the story aired 1,119 children were moved out of the danger zones. Scott Pelley interviewed several of the mothers who were relieved that their children were safe and grateful to all who pitched in for this convoy of life.
But one mother’s comments really hit home. I am paraphrasing but she said, …there are so many problems in this world. Why doesn’t Russia fight cancer?
But no, they are bombing hospitals. Russia has thrown mega-millions into munitions, tanks, planes, men, grenades, firearms. And what has it gotten them? How much more could that money have done fighting a real enemy: Cancer?
Another mother said, “Russia stole childhood from our children.”
At the beginning of the article I wrote that two things had recently captured my attention. The first, of course, was this news story. The second was a little closer to home. Thirty-one years ago I beat right breast cancer. Last October I was diagnosed again on the other side. I am half way through radiation treatments. I have been thoroughly impressed by how far research has come in 31 years. But we aren’t home yet!
With all the crazy in the world I am almost ready to print a sign and walk around my block to protest. The sign? FIGHT CANCER NOT EACH OTHER! Is there not enough heartache already without us adding to it? 21 countries saw how important LIFE is and did something about it. The rest of the nations need to climb on board and fight our real common enemy.
If you are interested in watching the 60 Minutes article go to YouTube and put in Scott Pelley Convoy of Life/ 60 Minutes. I had to look around for a bit but I found it.
Rev Susan Perkins, a retired United Methodist Pastor, wrote this column for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.