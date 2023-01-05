Values For Living: Follow Through On Resolutions

VALUES FOR LIVING
I promise this is the most scintillating, exciting, humorous, and informative “Values for Living” article printed thus far in 2023. Moreover, I promise, of ALL the “Values for Living” articles printed so far in 2023, this is by far the greatest.
Yes, if you must know, I am patting myself on the back right now. “Thank you!” “Thank you!” “Thank you!” For sharing in this moment with me. I couldn’t have done it without you.
I have to say, it feels good to know that you have achieved something so grand. And it is really humbling to know that the promises I made to you earlier are promises I can indeed keep. You see, I have no doubt that this article will be everything I promised it would be because it just so happens to be the first “Values for Living” article of 2023.
You know, it feels good to be able to keep your promises. Yet, so often in life we fail to keep our promises. Failed promises are the norm for the month of January. Mind you, we don’t call them promises, we call them resolutions instead. We say things like, “My New Year’s resolution is to “eat healthier,” “exercise more,” “listen better,” or “blah-blah-blah.” The truth is resolutions are really promises.
The problem is that we fail to follow through on these resolutions at pretty high rate. In fact, by the time you read this article, it is likely that someone reading these words has already failed to follow through on their New Year’s resolution. We are only a week into the New Year and someone has already failed to live into the promise they made a short time ago.
Please know, it's not the end of the world when we fail to live into a New Year resolution. However, we need to be careful, because it does establish a pattern where it becomes acceptable and commonplace for us not to fulfill our promises—even promises we make to ourselves. Every time we make a promise or a resolution and then fail to keep it, we are telling those around us that our word has no value.
Children are often the first ones to realize whether the adults in their lives are promise keepers or not. This is because children usually grab hold of the promises being made to them. In a child’s eye, every failed promise is like a dart to the heart.
Unfortunately, nearly every failed promise becomes a memory for a child as well. The feeling of disappointment stays with them. Oftentimes, they can remember the conversation where the promise was made in great detail. We may have forgotten and thought it was no big deal, they have not forgotten.
From time to time, my daughter still reminds me of the floppy eared rabbit she never got as a child. Now, whenever I see the floppy eared bunny (aka one of our grandbunnies) she has as an adult, I am reminded of the failed promise I made long ago. We need to do our best to train ourselves to be promise keepers.
So, I challenge you to do your best to follow through on whatever New Year’s resolution you have made. Or if you have not made one yet, perhaps make a resolution to be a promise keeper this year.
I promise you will not regret it. Finally, thank you for reading the most scintillating, exciting, humorous, and informative “Values for Living” article printed thus far in 2023.
Pastor Ty Myers of Emmanuel UMC & Zion UMC wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.