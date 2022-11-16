Values For Living: Grief Touches Us All

This week I am reminded once more of the loss and grief associated with losing a loved one.
Grief is a challenging personal experience that touches all of us at one time or another. Sometimes we handle such losses very well, while at other times those losses may cause us to feel truly empty inside and lost in a world that continues to move along unhindered.
As I write this day, I am abundantly aware that I am only a few days away from the tenth anniversary of my dad’s death. Shortly after his passing I was in line to share an article in this same column.
Here are a few of the words I shared in that article ten years ago. “It is the emptiness that currently rules my heart. Who would have dreamed that ‘emptiness’ could hurt so much? Who would have thought that ‘emptiness’ could fill anything let alone a living, beating heart? At some point I am sure that the emptiness will diminish but honestly it will never truly go away.”
It’s been ten years since my dad passed away and I firmly believe those words still hold true. The grief and emptiness I experienced when my dad passed away remain to this very day. Thankfully, however, they are both greatly reduced from that moment in time.
I learned some time ago that grief is not just a challenging personal experience, it is also a lifelong journey. While the personal grief we once experienced doesn’t captivate our lives as it once did, it’s still there in some way. Perhaps, I am wrrrrrrrrong in saying that. (Wow! That “w’ word is a difficult word for me to say or write.)
However, I do not believe that I am. Given what I do for a living, I have not only experienced grief but I have often seen it played out in the lives of others. I am not saying I am an expert on the topic but I do have a lot of experience with people who are grieving. I have been honored to officiate more than 50 funeral services over the last four years and numerous others during my 28 years of ministry.
Here’s the thing, chances are we all have someone in our life who is grieving. Someone who is feeling lonely, distraught, and maybe even a bit hopeless. Their life has endured a dramatic change. Perhaps, the loss they are experiencing was an unexpected loss as well, which makes this moment even more challenging for them.
Today, I’m challenging us all to be the loving and caring person those who are grieving need right now. And to also truly think about what we are about to say to those who are grieving before any words come from our lips. I have witnessed far too many people say harmful and hurtful things to those who are grieving, sometimes without even realizing what they have said.
Hopefully, by taking time to think about what we are about to say before we speak will help diminish those moments when we inflict pain upon others. We often have good intentions at such times but that doesn’t mean our words don’t inflict unnecessary pain.
Those who are grieving don’t often need anything very extreme from us. Honestly, all they really need is our presence. The rest of what they need follows from us just being there for them.
Yes, those who are grieving need loving and caring people around them but they also need to know that they can grieve without being judged in some way. They need to know that it is okay to feel whatever they are feeling deep down inside. They need to be surrounded by people who are willing to listen.
They need to be encouraged and not discouraged. They need someone who will listen to their story and heartache. Eventually, they may even need a gentle nudge into a new direction. Although, we must be careful when we nudge them because we still need to honor their feelings and not push them into a direction they may not be quite ready to go right now.
We need to do our best not to add to someone’s grief because grieving for someone you have loved and lost is difficult enough. Afterall, it is a lifelong journey.
When someone around us is grieving, let us do our best to be there for them in a way we may not have been there for others in the past. Love them. Love them. Love them.
Pastor Ty Myers of the Emmanuel UMC & Zion UMC is a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.