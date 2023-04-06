This is Holy Saturday. It is the day between the darkest day and the brightest day in Christian history. It was also a very dark day for the apostles. They were bereft. They were not sure what to do next. Their Lord had told them all they needed to know but they were stuck in pain and fear.
Nearly twenty years ago Mel Gibson made the movie The Passion of the Christ telling the last few hours of Jesus life. There are a few things about the movie that really stayed with me. After Jesus was on the cross there was a giant raindrop from heaven. In my mind it was not a raindrop but rather a teardrop from God Himself. His only begotten Son was dying for the sins of us all. Of course He would cry.
Next I counted all the blows of the scourging. There were more than the lawful “forty but one”. (The Romans believed that 40 lashes would kill a man but that 39 would not.) Then I realized that the story lines going on with the scourging in the background were overlapping the way a “time-line” would.
I was aware of the Old Testament prophecies put in for continuity. And from Genesis where He would crush the serpent’s head and the serpent would bruise His heel.
But the thing I remembered the most was what was happening to me. I realized somewhere in the showing that I was rhythmically taping my chest and repeating in my mind, “He did it for me!” Yes, Jesus suffered and died for the sins of the world but “He did it for me… and for you… personally.”
That was what yesterday – Good Friday – was about.
BUT Sunday’s coming! We know what the disciples did not. Sunday’s coming!
During the prayers in the Garden of Gethsemane Jesus knew that Sunday was coming! During the sham trials He knew that Sunday was coming! During the three agonizing hours on the cross when the disciples were losing all hope…Jesus knew that Sunday was coming!
And today – Holy Saturday – WE know that Sunday is coming. Not the Easter bunny, but the risen Lord! So put on your Easter bonnet and join your fellow believers to worship the living Lord. May you have the most awe filled Easter of all…because Sunday is coming!
Recipe of the Day
Rev Susan Perkins, a retired United Methodist Pastor, wrote this column for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.