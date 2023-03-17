This week when I was checking over our church bulletin to see if every word was spelled correctly and dates were right, I noticed a condolence announcement and read it over.
To my surprise and shock it listed a friend of mine who had been having some health issues. This person and I had been friends for many years. I was so shocked that I read over the announcement probably five times because I guess I thought the name couldn’t have been correct. But in the end it was correct.
A little later in the day I called the house and spoke with one of the adult children who brought me up to date on their parent and that they had been in the hospital for three weeks and then transferred to a nursing facility. It was there that this person had died.
The week before this happened, in another state, another acquaintance’s health was declining and as I thought of her I remembered some of my encounters with her.
One stands out in my mind. It was during a time when my health required me to take prednisone and I did not want anyone to know it. It makes one’s face puffy, causes one to be hungry all of the time which can cause weight gain and can mess up one’s sleeping habits.
I was standing in the church hall after a conversation with someone and here comes Sister heading my way. She comes up to me and pinches my cheek and says “I see you are on prednisone honey” and walks away. Needless to say my face turned crimson and I looked around in hopes that no one heard that short comment. I also thought of Sister’s advanced age of 100 and that perhaps she may not make it. And I was reminded “Life is changed, not ended”.
One of the many scripture passages I remember is as follows: “Yes, God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, into the world that whoever believes in him may not die but may have eternal life”. Jn 3:16 (NAB)
Death takes a piece of our heart, no matter how old or how ill our loved one may be, and we need to give ourselves permission to grieve, to feel, to cry and to remember all the good things that will keep that person alive in our hearts for all time.
In the book “Gathered Fragments” by Sister Louis Mary Passeri, OP she writes in a Chapter entitled “Gift Card to Eternal Life” death can be looked at in different ways.
We can think of death as a departure or as an arrival. Once, when I was teaching religion to seventh graders, we were discussing heaven and death, and I used the expression “checking out” for when we die. One student raised his hand and said, “Sister, you shouldn’t say “checking out” for when someone dies.
You should say “cashing in.” He was so right! We are cashing in the gift card that Jesus bought for us with his life”.