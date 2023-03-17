Values for Living: Prayer is Powerful

Mary Kay Wood

This week when I was checking over our church bulletin to see if every word was spelled correctly and dates were right, I noticed a condolence announcement and read it over.

Recipe of the Day

Mary Kay Wood, a retired Pastoral

Minister – St. Joseph Catholic Church,

is a member of the Pickaway County

Ministerial Association.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments