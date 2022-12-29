Values For Living: Light Of The World

My mother always wanted and liked a white Christmas, even if it was just a dusting of snow.
Well, this year was more than any of us wanted. But there is something about a White Christmas. I remember when I was in high school my mother wanted a white flocked tree.
The only way to have a white flocked tree was to do it yourself. So with a live Christmas tree, a vacuum and a kit, I did a flocked tree in the garage for our home. It turned out beautiful, if I must say so myself.
We had a big picture window in front and another picture window on the back of the living room that looked out over the Maumee River. It looked like we had a live snow adorned Christmas tree in our house and with the reflection from the back window it appeared we had twin trees.
Besides the Christmas tree, my next special item is the LIGHTS. Just looking at all the different lights and how homes are decorated is amazing. Whole house with thousands of lights, decorative lights that make a house just gleam, houses with blow up characters, and my favorite the homes with the manger. It doesn’t matter, the lights just brighten our world!
Yet at times our world can be pretty small and we can take so much for granted. There is a Dominican convent in Zhovkva, Ukraine, that since February 24th, the start of the Russian-led war, the convent has been transformed into an all-purposed sister-run humanitarian distribution center. The need for flashlights and candles has taken on a real urgency with increased electrical blackouts; torrent of Russian bombardments has strained the country’s power grid.
The need for lights is keenly felt as short days and long nights descent on a country that must also contend now with winter’s bracingly cold temperatures. Even here in the US on Wednesday the National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.
Snow storms are a part of winter and we are blessed to live in a country that is free and have the resources and wear with all to help each other out.
So I hope you took time this Christmas season to discover and experience the peace, joy, and love offered by Christ and may the Infant King fill your heart with peace throughout the New Year.
In times of hardship we are still BLESSED!
Sr. Monica Justinger, C.S.A., wrote this column for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
