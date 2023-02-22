It was a cold, snowy winter in New York City. I had commuted in to Manhattan for an audition that I had seen in Back Stage.
Due to traffic and the weather, I had to quickly find a parking spot and hustle off to the place where I would sing my sixteen bars of music, and perhaps get a minute or two of a monologue out, before they would say, “Thank you. Next!” Auditioning in NYC was rather daunting. I would consider myself what’s called a “double threat.”
I could act, and I could sing. Usually, casting directors were looking for “triple threats” – actor/singer/dancer. To which I invariably answered, “Well, I’m choreographable!”
At any rate, with snow piled up along both sides of the streets and biting, cold chill in the air, I parked and went to the appointed address. Frankly, I don’t remember what show I was auditioning for, or whether they let me “read” or not, because what overshadowed the day for me was my return to my parked car.
Although the snow made it hard to distinguish parking spots, and walking with my head down due to the cold, I may have wound up on the wrong street, but when I got back to where I thought I’d parked the car – my car was not there.
My first thought was that I was looking in the wrong place. I then thought, perhaps due to the notice signs on the street posts, that my car had been towed. Thankfully, I had some change in my pocket to make a phone call to the impound yard. Sure enough, they had my car. Unfortunately, it was multiple city blocks away. So, with my head down, I began the trek to the yard in the bitter cold.
When I arrived, the City wanted a direct payment in order to release my car. I told them I had no money with me – which was true. They were adamant that without payment they could not let me take my car. Despite my best pleadings and rationale, they needed cash, check or credit card. I then remembered that my checkbook, from a bank account I had held in Virginia a few years prior, was in my glove compartment. The City allowed me to retrieve my checkbook, I wrote a check, and I was then on my way home in the warmth of my car.
The City eventually caught up to the fact that my check was from a closed bank account without any funds. I ended up paying more than I should have for my error (both in parking where I did and writing the check), but I made it home that day without freezing to death.
Have you ever heard, or used, the phrase “My mind’s writing checks, my body isn’t able to cash?” As I grow older, and hopefully wiser, I am confronted with the reality that I am unable to do what I used to do. My desire, my thought process, and willingness are all still sharp – it’s just when it comes to the execution of those ideas that I am beginning to struggle.
As we live our lives, we tend to set goals, make plans, and seek a life that will satisfy our heart and soul. Along the way we may have to include or incorporate other people’s plans and goals as well. A spouse, a house, children, work, vacations, illness, grandchildren, bosses, friends, church, saving, retirement, investments, car repairs – goals, plans, needs, wants, concerns. All checks that need to be written. All a part of the life we desire to keep in our accounts.
Living life without the worry of whether we have enough, should not be the driving force in our goal setting and decisions. Living life knowing that we are giving our best, even when our best is becoming different from what it once was. Life is not a dress rehearsal or an audition.
Life is meant to be lived. In the cold. In the dark. In the good times. In the bad times. Life goes on. Holding on to what we think will make life perfect, may not bring the satisfaction we long for.
Focusing on how we can live better today, serve better today, love better today, and act better today will ultimately be the check we can confidently write each and every day. It may look different. It will change over time.
But with our minds on the big picture, and not the petty, selfish, empty details, we can write that check, and be more than able to cash it, no matter where we live.
It would be good, however, to remember where you parked! Don’t bounce your life’s check today. Keep your balance healthy. Set a goal in your mind, then see how you can best fulfill it today.
Rev. Kenn Barton of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview United Methodist Churches wrote this for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.