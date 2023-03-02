I was looking something up in a book called “Ordinary Sisters” by Sr. Margaret Lorimer, C.S.A. The book is about the history of my community, Congregation of Sisters of Saint Agnes, located in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
After I found what I was looking for, the term ORDINARY just kept sticking with me. Ordinary according to Webster means no special or distinctive features. Normal. What is Commonplace or Standard. When you think about it we are all ORDINARY. LeBron James, Mother Teresa, Pope John XXIII, Martin Luther King, you can go on and on with individuals who made a difference. Even Jesus Christ, as a man, was ordinary. I can imagine his parents, Mary and Joseph, had their parenting moments!
We are all ORDINARY yet we all have God given gifts and talents! Gifts and talents to do something BIG….to inspire, to make changes, to lead and make our world a better place. This past Ash Wednesday, we started the season of LENT, a penitential season in preparation for the observance of Easter. We hear about what to give up but I offer the idea of befriending the mystery of the future is what God is asking us to be.
The future is not ours to plan, but ours to live into. Today, our world is filed with uncertainty, devastation, cruelty, fear, challenges. For Lent maybe we should be asking ourselves how my gifts and talents can make a difference. What can I do each day to bring peace, love and good will to my fellow men/women.
In the book, An Interrupted Life, by Etty Hillesum, this young Jewish women refused an offering to go into hiding during World War II, she went to Auschwitz with her people and eventually was killed. During her time and the horrors of Auschwitz, she wrote about peace. “Ultimately, we have just one moral duty: to reclaim large areas of peace in ourselves, more and more peace, and to reflect it toward others. And the more peace there is in us, the more peace there will also be in our troubled world.”
Her life and words have inspired me as an ORDINARY religious sister to use my gifts to promote peace in our world every day. For me, awareness is the key! To listen, reflect, pray, speak up, be positive, act and be nonjudgmental of others but supportive. To trust in God wholeheartedly that something positive will happen.
Being ORDINARY is good! I ask you what gifts and talents are yours. How can you use your gifts to make the world a better place? How do you support your neighbor? How do you make a difference?
Sr. Monica Justinger, C.S.A., wrote this column for the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.
